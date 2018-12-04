Jenna Dewan Is Taking Her Love of Nontoxic Beauty Products to the Next Level — and It's Good News for Her Daughter!

Jenna Dewan loves clean beauty products — and now she’s spreading the word.

The actress and dancer, 38, has teamed up with the essential oils brand Young Living to be the brand ambassador for its new makeup collection, Savvy Minerals by Young Living. Savvy Minerals is nontoxic and free of harmful parabens, synthetic colors, and fragrances, and according to the company, each product in the collection has been developed with safe, clean, innovative formulations anchored by naturally derived ingredients.

“I’m very excited because I clearly love beauty and makeup products,” Dewan tells PEOPLE of the partnership. “It was also very important for me to find a brand that is ethical, doesn’t test on animals and that is free of chemicals,” she said. “I feel good about wearing [the products] because they are healthy for my skin and body.”

Another person in Dewan’s life who’s excited about the partnership is her 5-year-old daughter Everly, who’s already shown a keen creative eye for makeup application, via her “makeovers” on her parents, Dewan and Channing Tatum, 38.

“I was in my mom’s makeup drawer at the age of five, basically like Everly’s age,” explains Dewan. “She’s very free-spirited, so her idea of makeup is sort of painting her face with lipstick. But, I feel a lot better now that the lipstick is healthy and good for her.”

She says it’s no surprise to the star that her daughter loves makeup as much as she does. “She’s seen me have my makeup done since she was an infant, so she knows how to work a Beauty Blender and a sponge,” says the star. “She knows what to do and where things go. She’s very adept with makeup.”

The Resident actress adds that she likes to let her daughter be free to explore and have fun with makeup — within reason.

“I like her to explore,” she says. “She’s clearly not wearing makeup to school, she just likes to get in there and play with it and I have the fun job of figuring out how to clean it off her face.”

Dewan herself prefers a minimal routine — “there’s nothing worse than being overdone,” she says — which is why she’s drawn to Savvy Minerals’ clean, simple products. In fact, she’s been a fan of Young Living’s essential oils for years.

“The products are really good,” she says of the line, which is available for purchase at the youngliving.com. “The foundations are great colors and the lip glosses I legitimately wear every day. They are just really good shades. I’ve tried other natural products and lines that I didn’t feel got the right look I was going for. With Savvy, the coloring is right and the quality is right.”

It also helps that she appreciates how easy they are to use to get a primped look: “I’m a mom that is busy and works and is on the go,” she says. “I like concealer, and I use their Veil setting powder to even my skin tone, which is super important to me. I put on some lip gloss or lip balm, I curl the eyelashes, fill in the eyebrows and I’m done with it! That’s the daily.”

Dewan also appears on the January cover of Cosmopolitan, released today, where she discusses how she’s moving on after her split from Channing Tatum after 9 years of marriage.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’” Dewan, 38, said in the profile. “I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”

The actress, who has been dating actor Steve Kazee, said in the profile that she believes in finding the right person at the right time.

“I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself,” Dewan said. “And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other.”