Jenna Dewan Launches New Danskin Line and Now Daughter Everly Wants Her to Design 'Glitter Tights'

Danskin

Jenna Dewan has officially added clothing designer to her resumé.

After modeling for Danskin for several seasons, the actress, 37, launched her first capsule collection, Jenna Dewan x Danskin Nov. 16, with the hope that her designs appeal to and are a great fit for all busy, active women.

Dewan says that the partnership with Danskin was natural for her because she “lives in this type of clothing” and informed what kind of pieces she wanted for herself.

“I started leaning toward pieces that I could wear to workout, wear to dance, and then transition to wear throughout the day that still were chic and cute and wearable,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve never designed anything but I’ve grown up wearing Danskin, I’ve also grown up wearing tons of dance clothes so I have a lot of opinions,” she adds with a laugh. “Like what I think looks good, wears well and can move with your body.”

Dewan’s designs have been met with the approval of a very important fan — her daughter Everly, 5, who has requested some creative pieces for herself.

“Everly had some cute ideas, one of them being glitter tights,” Dewan revealed. “My daughter is dying for some glitter tights.”

While the glitter tights are not yet a reality, Dewan says her daughter has shown some early signs of following in her mom’s dancer steps, with a penchant for wanting to wear dance wear as day-wear.

“Everly loves her Danskin leotards and tutus. Sometimes for regular day she wants to put them on and run around town,” she says. “I’m of the mind as long as you’re expressing yourself and you feel like wearing a tutu for the day, I’m fine with that. There’s other battles, I’m not going to pick that battle, I want her to be her free-spirited self.”

The Resident actress says her collection has some of that free spirit.

“It has a bit of an edge and a little bit of a sexy flair that I think is a little different from what we’re used to seeing from Danskin,” Dewan says.

The pieces in the capsule are listed at “an elevated yet accessible price point,” ranging from $28-100 and made from cotton/polyester jersey, polyester spandex with power mesh and soft fleece.

The Jenna Dewan x Danskin capsule collection is now available at Danskin.com.