Jenna Dewan on Teaching Daughter Everly to Wash Her Hands: ‘All Kinds of Creative Things Happen’

Like many parents, Jenna Dewan has had to get crafty about how she encourages her 6-year-old daughter Everly to practice proper hand-washing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are always singing and doing something funny because as you know, kids, they think running their hands under water is washing," says Dewan, 39, who shares Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.
The key to reaching the 20-second mark? Songs, storytelling, and loads of encouragement. “Sometimes it’s just: ‘You need a few more seconds longer. Keep washing.’"
The actress recently partnered with Dial's #IWashMyHandsFor social campaign to help the company continue to raise awareness of best hygienic practices right now.
Dewan, who is also mom to 2-month-old son Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee, 44, says the initiative "reminds us of how important community is at this moment in time."
"[By] washing your hands, you're keeping yourself, your family healthy and safe, but you’re doing this for other people as well. “We’re all in this together.”
Dewan was also drawn to Dial’s give-back initiative. "The idea that Dial is reminding people of the importance of [hand washing] while also donating over 600,000 products (from liquid hand soap to bar soap and body wash) to frontline workers and hospitals -- I thought that was amazing because everyone should be doing what they can to help. And I wanted to be a part of it."
The campaign is an extension of parent company Henkel's Global Solidarity Program. To take part in this campaign, post a picture showing who you wash your hands for and tag it with #IWashMyHandsFor and @Dial #dialpartner.