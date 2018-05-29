Jenna Dewan‘s a bit of a beauty junkie and since creating her own YouTube channel six months ago, the actress and dancer has given fans a glimpse into her routine.

Between hosting World of Dance and raising 4-year-old daughter Everly, Dewan’s left with little time for an extensive beauty regimen, which we learned from her first videos breaking down her 10 minute makeup look and daily at-home skincare steps. And the same goes for her hair.

After tons of requests from fans to share her secret weapons for styling her stylish bob, Dewan revealed the hair care products she uses to accomplish her everyday look. “I always try to keep it super simple and ready-to-go!” Dewan says. “I don’t spend a lot of time on my hair so I have to have a haircut and products that I can literally put in my hair, scrunch and use and go!”

On a daily basis, the star says she uses about five to six products — many of which were created by close friends and celebrity expert hairstylists. The first thing she reaches for as soon as she hops out of the shower is by “one of her greatest friends in the world,” Kristin Ess, who has her own hair product line sold at Target.

“I literally spray the Kristin Ess Leave-In Conditioner ($10) all over my hair generally from mid to the bottom of my hair and it gives it just a really nice soft [feeling]. It takes away the frizz. She calls it her number one and I call it my number one too,” Dewan says.

Afterwards, she reaches for a product made my another celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, who’s hair care line Ouai remains popular among celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. “I love her Ouai Wave Spray ($26). When my hair is still damp I put it in and it gives it this real good texture. It starts bringing out your natural wave,” Dewan says.

For even more beachy, tousled waves, Dewan reaches for the Kristin Ess Sea Salt Air Dry Spray ($10) next. “It is like as if you went to the beach,” she says. “It is a fine mist so it doesn’t ever get your hair too crunchy.”

Dewan also swears by the Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Working Serum ($14) to revive her ends after using hot tools on her hair repeatedly. “We use this every single day on World of Dance because my hair from all the styling and all the products and everything gets a little dry. It takes all the frizz away and makes it nice and smooth and shiny,” she says.

When she wants her waves to look “a little more finished,” Dewan reaches for the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray ($26) or the Oribe Surfcomber Tousled Texture Mousse ($39) when she is looking for that “crunchy, I-just-went-to-the-beach look.”

The last styling product the star always keeps in her arsenal is one she’s been using since she was a young girl performing at her dance recitals: the Batiste Blush Floral & Flirty Dry Shampoo ($5.99). “This for some reason is just magic,” Dewan says.

Besides her favorite sprays, mousses and serums, the one hot tool Dewan always uses on herself when she has a little more time on her hands is the GHD Classic Flat Iron ($149) to actually curl her hair — not straighten it!

“This is what I’ve learned from Kristin Ess who does my hair all the time. You take from the top and kind of create these waves [by bending the iron],” she says. “It smooths it out at the top but gives you a wave that is a little more undone.”