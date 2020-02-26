Jenna Dewan Wore These Chic Mules Twice in 2 Weeks — Here's Where to Buy Them

Image zoom BACKGRID

Jenna Dewan is still on cloud nine! In the final weeks of her pregnancy, she got engaged, moved in with her now-fiancé Steve Kazee, and completed their baby’s nursery. And on top of all that, Dewan still managed to give us a major dose of style inspo.

Just days after their engagement, the couple was spotted holding hands while walking around Los Angeles. While the Internet’s eyes were glued to Dewan’s sparkly new rock, we couldn’t help but notice her seriously cute beige mules. She was photographed wearing the exact same pair earlier this month with a white sweater and floral midi skirt. Naturally, we decided to do some research and discovered the slip-ons are from 42 Gold, a trendy women’s shoe label under the flagship footwear brand Chinese Laundry.

Designed with a loafer-like silhouette and a slight heel for lift, the Corra mules are the perfect minimalist modern shoe. Their open-weave leather upper is breezy and on-trend, making them easy to slip into with any ensemble. In between seasons, pair them with high-waisted jeans, a white tee, and long cardigan, and in the warmer months, wear them with a floral dress and denim jacket. The outfit possibilities are endless!

Buy It! 42 Gold Corra Mule in Natural Leather, $79; chineselaundry.com; $46.61 (orig. $79); zappos.com

The Corra mules come in five different colors and cost less than $80, which is pretty reasonable for a pair of shoes you’re likely to slip on every time the sun’s out. Three of the colors are available for up to 55 percent off at Zappos right now (but sizes are selling out fast!), and Nordstrom also carries the 42 Gold Charmed mule, a very similar style that has a slightly different design.

Dewan isn’t the only one who loves the brand’s mules. Fellow Hollywood moms Hilary Duff and Jessica Alba are fans, too; they both own the Castle cap toe mules. Duff wore a black pair in December and Alba has been spotted on numerous occasions in the same shoe in white.

We’re calling it now: Mules are going to be a must-have for spring and summer this year, so scroll down and shop a pair from the celeb-approved brand.

Buy It! 42 Gold Charmed Pointed Toe Mule in White Leather, $88.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 42 Gold Charmed Pointed Toe Mule in Mecca Tan Leather, $88.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 42 Gold Charmed Pointed Toe Mule in Gold Leather, $88.95; nordstrom.com

