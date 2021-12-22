Jenna Dewan Just Wore the Coolest Version of the Trendy Pants TikTok Users Love
Don't let Ross Geller give leather pants a bad rap. They're not all uncomfortable and hard to pull on. In fact, leather pants have become one of the season's trendiest wardrobe staples. They're a step up from your regular ol' jeans and will instantly elevate any outfit — and Jenna Dewan just introduced us to one of the coolest pairs we've seen.
Earlier this week, she attended a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game, sitting courtside with her husband, Steve Kazee. For the event, she wore a pickle green trench coat over a matching crop top with a pair of black flared leather pants.
In case you missed it, flare pants are having a fashion moment thanks to TikTok. The #flarepants tag page has garnered more than 34 million views on TikTok, unearthing all kinds of unique versions of the popular style. People are wearing everything from flare leggings (aka yoga pants) to flare jeans, and we're totally here for it. Dewan's leather pants are an unexpectedly cool take on the trend.
While we haven't been able to identify her exact pair, we love that their flare hits just above her ankles and features a split hem to show off her strappy heels. You can easily recreate her look for just $25 with these similar-looking faux leather trousers from Target. There's also this sleek and stretchy pair from Commando that are a near-perfect match for Dewan's and feature a smoothing waistband.
If you're not feeling the flare, faux leather leggings — like this $18 pair — are just as cute, and maybe even a little more comfortable! Speaking of comfort, no one does faux leather quite like Spanx: The brand offers an array of stylish options, like these leather-like skinny pants that have functional back pockets and these faux leather leggings that have literally won awards for their popularity.
Scroll down to shop our favorite flared faux leather pants and leggings inspired by Dewan's recent courtside look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Wild Fable Slit Front Faux Leather Flare Pants, $25; target.com
Buy It! Commando Split Hem Faux Leather Pull-On Pants, $158; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ramisu Faux-Leather Flared Bell Bottom Pants, $35.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Alix NYC Carlisle Fau Leather Split Hem Pants, $245; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Commando Crop Tapered Faux Leather Trousers, $158; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Ankle Skinny Pant, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! Wild Fable High-Waisted Liquid Leggings, $18; target.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Jenna Dewan Just Wore the Coolest Version of the Trendy Pants TikTok Users Love
- This Under-the-Radar Amazon Feature Lets You Customize Your Perfect T-Shirt
- Still Christmas Shopping? Here Are 30 Holiday Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive by December 25
- This Free Amazon Fashion Hack Helps You Recreate Your Dream Outfits in Minutes