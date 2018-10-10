Look Back at Jenna Bush Hager's 2008 Texas Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

All eyes have been on George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Bush, who married actor Craig Coyne on on Sunday in a fashionable affair. She tied the knot wearing a custom Vera Wang gown and had three other high-fashion dress changes throughout the weekend. And as we were admiring her stylish outfit swaps, we wanted to look back at what her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, chose for her big day 10 years ago.

In May 2008, Bush Hager married Henry Hager at her family’s secluded ranch in Crawford, Texas. She chose a V-neck Oscar de la Renta gown (the Bush women often turn to the label, especially matriarch and Former First Lady Laura Bush who was friendly with the late designer) covered in lace appliqués and featuring a V-dip in back.

Bush Hager wore her hair in a romantic half-up style adorned with white flowers and kept her makeup soft and natural. She kept her accessories minimal and wore her own Anthony Nak quartz-and-diamond earrings, which she helped design.

The two first met while working at George Bush’s 2004 reelection headquarters. “On Election Day, they were friends. By the Inaugural, they were an item,” Henry’s friend Adam Piper told PEOPLE back in 2008.

Bush Hager told the Today show after her sister’s Maine wedding on Sunday, “I’m crying 24 hours later…there were so many happy tears.”

She served as the matron of honor and provided the bride (who wore a custom Vera Wang gown) with her “something blue” — a pair of earrings from her own collection.

And Barbara’s “something borrowed” was equally as sentimental. “It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” Barbara told PEOPLE.