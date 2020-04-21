Image zoom TODAY/ Twitter

After spending a few weeks social distancing at home and unable to go to the hair salon to get her roots done, Jenna Bush Hager decided it was finally time to take matters into her own hands.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-anchor got a crash course in temporary root cover-up from Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West’s go-to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also recently helped Today co-anchor Carson Daly trim his hair via phone on live TV.

“First we’re going to look at the powder option,” the hairstylist said as Bush Hager, 38, held up multiple different product options she had on-hand.

“I heard the best thing to do was to blend the colors. Is that correct?” she asked. Appleton answered: “That’s right. So you want to get your little brush. Load up the color on the brush. With these powders, you just want to use quite a lot of product. You don’t need to be light handed.”

Bush Hager pulled her hair down tight and brushed the powder from her blonde highlight up to the root. “I have my hair assistant, otherwise known as my husband [Harry Hager], here to hold my hair back tight!” she said as she got to work.

“If you hold them down tight, you can paint them in better and get a better visual,” Appleton explained.

The the mom of three explained why people might be inclined to try a temporary powder root cover-up while they’re social distancing at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Some people would wonder why you would do this but I guess if you have an important Zoom meeting or maybe a family birthday or something or maybe just to make your husband feel uncomfortable on television,” Bush Hager joked about her assistant colorist.

“Listen, everyone’s on FaceTime. Everyone’s on Instagram or everyone’s kind of doing Zoom meetings. It’s a great way just to brighten up your hair and give it a little bit of sparkle and also cover up any grays,” Appleton said. “You can’t go wrong with this. Anyone that’s a beginner, this is a really safe way to get in there.”

Bush Hager’s Today colleague Daly also showed his Instagram followers how he’s been getting prepped for television each morning without the help of his usual makeup artist.

“S—’s gettin real over here in the Daly home-studio! 1st @todayshow sent me real lights/cameras/satellite links & nuclear codes. Then our beloved makeup genius Mary shipped me make-up & promptly gave me a tutorial on how to look slightly less tired, pale & bloated at 7am,” Daly wrote alongside a series of photos of himself doing his makeup.

The star added: “So look out! Now I’m ready, cya tomorrow on @today! #NewWorldOrder #StayAtHome #Bloated.”

