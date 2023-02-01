Jenna Bush Hager Is Packing 'Zero' Underwear as 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' Heads to Quebec City

The Today co-host revealed she's a "medium" packer and leaves the undies at home

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

and
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

Published on February 1, 2023 02:52 PM
Jenna Bush Hager, hoda kotb
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are revealing how different they are when it comes to preparing for a trip — even down to how many pairs of underwear they pack.

On Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the co-hosts chatted about their upcoming trip to Quebec City, where they'll be filming "Hoda and Jenna's Winter Wonderland" shows on Thursday and Friday to kick off the 69th annual edition of The Québec Winter Carnival.

After Kotb, 58, asked her co-host if she's a heavy or light packer, Bush Hager, 41, responds that she's a "medium" packer.

"Okay, let me ask you this," Kotb then says. "We're going to be there for three days. How many pairs of underwear do you pack?"

Without missing a beat, Bush Hager replies, "Zero."

Kotb immediately cracks up, remembering her co-host famously never wears underwear.

"I forgot! I actually forgot!" she exclaimed, still laughing.

"I think you can tell a lot about a person when you ask them how many pairs of underwear do you pack for a three day trip," Kotb said, before admitting to Bush Hager she'll pack four pairs for the trip, including one extra.

"Just in case you have an accident? Just in case you have a little accident?" Bush Hager teased.

In a November episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb revealed that she recently learned Bush Hager "never wears underwear."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a> and Jenna Bush Hager
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," Kotb told the crowd on the NBC daytime show.

She went on to explain that she discovered Bush Hager's love for going commando right before the show, when the two had to change in the dressing area. "I just had a little shock with it," said Kotb, recalling when she "noticed."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on 'Today' and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'

Bush Hager, for her part, defended her choice. "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" she said. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

But she also appeared to be a little embarrassed. "You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!" the former first daughter told Kotb, later joking, "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

