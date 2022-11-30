Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Went Commando During Recent Dinner with King Charles

Jenna Bush Hager is doubling down on her commitment to going commando.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna host, along with cohost Hoda Kotb, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night and told host Andy Cohen exactly what her family's reaction was to a recent revelation that she doesn't wear underwear.

"I'm sure my parents were not thrilled," Bush Hager, 41, said with a laugh when she was asked by a viewer how her parents took the news. She was quick to clarify, though, that she's a "lady" and would never have divulged that information — it was all Kotb.

"People think I shared that with the world," Bush Hager said on the show after reminding everyone that Kotb was actually the one to share.

"But she doesn't have any panty lines and all those things that you need to worry about!" Kotb, 58, chimed in to defend herself over airing Bush Hager's dirty laundry live on air.

Earlier this month, Kotb told their show's audience that her cohost "never wears underwear." She continued, "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other." Kotb became privy to this information after the two shared a dressing area before going on air, giving her a "little shock."

Slightly caught off guard by being called out, Bush Hager reminded Kotb that she "promised" her that she wouldn't spread the word, adding that she figured her "mom has never been more proud."

However, she defended her underwear-less lifestyle, saying "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette. I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

Their show's wardrobe supervisor chimed in to say that not dealing with underwear makes "life a lot easier."

The downsides? "It's a lot of washing of clothes, over and over," Kotb noted.

That doesn't seem to bother Bush Hager. "[Hoda] said, 'Do you wash your clothes' and I said 'Yes, I do.' But it's also not like I'm sharing your jeans with you. Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]'s pants on occasion," she explained, asking Kotb, "And I do want to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?"

"Yes, you can, anytime," Kotb said.

"I'll wear underwear," joked Bush Hager.

To prove her point further, the former first daughter told Cohen's audience on WWHL that she didn't even wear underwear when she met with King Charles — then Prince Charles — the night before Queen Elizabeth II died. She was there to interview Queen Consort Camilla, she said, and met with the royal family in Scotland for dinner. And when Cohen asked whether or not she wore "undies," Bush Hager simply shook her head no in response.

"It was a beautiful tight dress. It would have shown," she said in defense of her choice.