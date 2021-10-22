"What happened to these? Did you go jogging in these?" Savannah Guthrie asked her close friend and Today co-host

Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About Breaking Savannah Guthrie's High Heels: 'Oops I Did It Again'

Jenna Bush Hager has a confession to make!

The television personality posted an Instagram video on Thursday with her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie admitting that she had a little mishap with the high heels Guthrie loaned her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I'm just working out with a friend and I just wanted to tell her I have bad news about the shoes she let me borrow," Bush Hager, 39, says while holding up a pair of broken heels.

"@savannahguthrie OPPS I did it again. Sorry!!!" she captioned the cute clip.

"Again? What happened to these? Did you go jogging in these?" Guthrie, 49, joked.

"Oops! I'm going to get them fixed. I promise," Bush Hager responded.

"Why is this the most jenna thing ever," one fan said in the comment section, while a second added, "I love Jenna! She's kind, funny, and so relatable!"

"You two are the cutest!" a third Instagram user wrote.

The two Today anchors have become close friends over the years, and shared a special bond even before their co-hosting days.

"We're almost exactly 10 years apart and 10 years ago, when she got married to Henry, I was a fourth string White House reporter and they assigned me to go cover her wedding," Guthrie recalled during an interview with PEOPLE in 2018. "It's hilarious, because there are live shots of me talking about Jenna getting married."

"Isn't it beautiful and delightful, the turns that life takes?" she added. "Here I was, just a reporter, trying to find out anything about the wedding. Ten years later, she's one of my closest friends."

Their bond has even extended to their daughters — who share the same birthday — and who are as thick as thieves too.

"Through the show, having our kids at the same time and being neighbors, we just became really close friends," Guthrie told PEOPLE. "And even though I moved two blocks away, our kids still play together."

During an Instagram Live with E!'s Jason Kennedy, in April 2020, Bush Hager revealed Guthrie is her son Hal's godmother.