Jena Malone Wears Crocs on the Red Carpet After Toe Injury, Jokes 'Quick Change of Direction'

Jena Malone isn't letting an injury cramp her red carpet style.

The actress, 36, rocked some Crocs at the premiere of her new movie Lorelei on Wednesday in Los Angeles, pairing the bold red clogs with a black, leather-like gown. Malone shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the event, including a snap of her showing off her footwear alongside costar Pablo Schreiber.

"I don't know why but this photo makes me very happy. I stubbed my pinky toe before the red carpet and could barely walk on it," Malone captioned the four-part post. "So made a quick change of direction styling wise. And I think it paid off. Hahaha."

Jena Malone Credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Malone also shouted out stylist Karla Welch for her help, writing in her caption, "Thank you @karlawelchstylist for making my mermaid biker dreams come true and rolling with my danger prone malone punches ( my nickname growing up)."

Malone's red carpet Crocs moment arrives after Questlove sported the comfy footwear on the Oscars red carpet. In April, the artist attended music's biggest night in a gold pair of the iconic clogs, which he paired with an all-black outfit like Crocs connoisseur Post Malone himself.

Jena Malone Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In the new film Lorelei, Malone stars as Dolores, a woman who reconnects with former high school sweetheart Wayland, (Schreiber), after he is released from prison. The drama follows their reunion in Oregon and how they've changed as people after a decade apart.

Malone also recently appeared in the Janelle Monáe drama Antebellum, the David Bowie biopic Stardust, and the TV series Goliath.