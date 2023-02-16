Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison

Just days before reporting for prison, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah got a meaningful tattoo to honor her family.

Shah showed off the new ink on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday; a script font spelling out her husband's and sons' names. Her new tattoo reads, "Sharrieff Omar Sharrieff," to honor her family.

But the mom of two didn't visit the tattoo parlor to see artist Vili Ngata by herself — she brought her youngest son Omar with her, and he got inked too. In a video shared to Shah's Instagram Stories, she shows off her new dainty tattoo, and Omar shows off his as well. His reads "Keiki," which the video notes is his mother's middle name.

The mother-son date comes only days before Shah is scheduled to report to prison to serve a 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in orchestrating a fraud scheme. She plead guilty last summer after switching from her original plea of not guilty, taking responsibility for the fraud and money laundering charges.

Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE after the decision: "Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."

In the New York courtroom the day of her sentencing, Shah apologized for her actions in a statement. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she said, per Inner City Press's Matthew Russell Lee. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

After she leaves prison, Judge Sidney Stein, who presided over the case, also ordered Shah to serve five years of supervised release "to make sure you don't end up committing another crime."

Shah was first arrested in 2021 alongside her assistant Stuart Smith for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release.

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Though she originally pleaded not guilty in 2021, Shah changed her plea to guilty last year. She has been ordered to report to prison on Feb. 17.