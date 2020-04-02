Jeffree Star Sends Money to Fans Struggling amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'I Wanna Keep Helping'

Image zoom Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

Jeffree Star is making sure his fans are taken care of as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The makeup mogul tweeted Wednesday that he would be donating “$5,000 to 3 random people” if they retweeted his post and followed him.

“Quarantine is lasting way longer than expected and I wanna keep helping out. Love you guys,” the 34-year-old wrote.

In just a few hours, Star deposited money into three of his fans’ accounts, retweeting each of their stories on his own feed.

“Sending you $ right now. Stay strong for your kids. Much love,” the internet star wrote to one fan who shared a picture of their empty refrigerator.

“I see you love, I hope this helps,” Star tweeted to another follower, including a screenshot of the $2,500 he sent to her account.

For his third donation, the YouTuber sent funds to a fan who said she is “currently jobless, close to no money, dealing with court costs from my abusive ex who stole my social and racked up cards.”

“This breaks my heart..Stay strong and I hope this helps. Check your account,” Star replied.

Shortly after Star announced he would be sending money to his fans, several critics attacked him for trying to boost his social media following with his good deeds.

“Please Jeffree…continue getting people’s hopes up during a crisis because you wanna get some easy internet points,” one user wrote.

Star was quick to clap back at the trolls, asserting, “If anyone is mad that I’m giving away MY money, you have a lot of soul-searching to do.”

“My family and I have donated millions of dollars privately, and I’ve helped every single person in my life,” Star said. “I love giving back, if that offends anyone, can’t relate.”

Star isn’t the only makeup guru making charitable efforts during this time.

Kylie Jenner donated $1 million towards medical face masks and other protective gear for healthcare professionals on March 25.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — a physician and Jenner’s OB-GYN at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles — thanked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the sizable donation in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true,” the medical professional wrote.

