Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following 'Severe Car Accident' in Wyoming: 'Car Flipped 3 Times'

"So thankful they are both alive," read a post shared on the YouTube star's official social media accounts

Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a "severe car accident" in Wyoming.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," read an update posted on the YouTube star's social media accounts on Friday alongside an image showing Star, 35, and friend Daniel Lucas in the hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Star is lying in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace as Silva sits by his side.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info," the post continued. "So thankful they are both alive."

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck tells PEOPLE they first received reports of the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday. At the time of the accident, Star and "another person" were driving on Hat Six Road, and "ended up losing control, drove off the roadway and rolled."

"There was slush on the roadway up in that area," says Beck, adding that Star was "transported to a hospital there in Casper."



Beck confirmed Star was driving the vehicle and both he and Daniel were wearing seatbelts. Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Kiss FM reported that Star is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Wyoming Medical Center.

Jeffree Star Jeffree Star | Credit: Jeffree Star/Instagram

On Thursday, Star shared that he and his friend were together in Wyoming and that they would soon be sharing a "really special" video about their relationship.

"Who's ready for a NEW VIDEO tomorrow on my channel??" he wrote in another social media post. "Daniel, one of my best friends who's been w me thru it all, reveals ALL."

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder has been spending more time in Wyoming after purchasing a home in Casper last year, according to Dirt.

"I love my privacy," he wrote this week when asked about the land he owns in the state. "I'm doing nothing with it besides staring at all the nature and enjoying my stunning view."

Earlier this month he also shared that he was getting his COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Back in July, Morphe Cosmetics severed ties with the beauty influencer, saying in a statement, "Today we've made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products."