Jeffree Star Says He's in 'Excruciating Pain' After Car Accident: 'Part of My Back Is Broken'

Jeffree Star is speaking out following a severe car crash in Wyoming on Friday that landed him in the hospital.

"This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives," the YouTube star, 35, wrote in an update shared on his Twitter and Instagram on later that afternoon. "I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine."

"My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery," he continued.

Star's friend, Daniel Lucas, was also injured in the harrowing incident, according to the beauty influencer.

"My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he's having complications with his organs and they're monitoring him 24/7," Star shared. "We'll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯."

Star first shared news of his accident earlier on Friday when a post on his social media accounts said that he and Lucas "were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice" that day.

The update also included picture of Star lying in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace as Lucas sits by his side.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info," the post continued. "So thankful they are both alive."

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told PEOPLE that they first received reports of the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday. At the time of the accident, Star and "another person" were driving on Hat Six Road, and "ended up losing control, drove off the roadway and rolled."

"There was slush on the roadway up in that area," says Beck, adding that Star was "transported to a hospital there in Casper."

Beck confirmed Star was driving the vehicle and both he and Daniel were wearing seatbelts. Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to Dirt, Star has been spending more time in Wyoming after purchasing a home in Casper last year.