YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson Call Out Kylie Jenner's Skincare Line for Being 'Basic'

Since Kylie Jenner debuted her first-ever skincare line, Kylie Skin, just one week ago, her products have been coming under the microscope. In a new video, YouTube beauty gurus Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are not holding back their critiques on the mogul’s latest addition to the Kylie beauty empire. The pair, who are both known for always keeping it real on their channels, tested out Jenner’s hyped skincare collection and had some very candid eedback to share with the star.

Star and Dawson decided to purchase the entire Kylie Skin collection themselves before it rapidly sold out and let their followers know if it lived up to expectations in a 33-minute first impressions review. First, they began by taking off all the makeup on their faces with the Kylie Skin Makeup Removing Wipes. “They’re a little dry,” Dawson said as he wiped his skin.

“I don’t feel any burning, it’s just taking a little longer than normal to come off,” Star added as he used about three wipes to get everything off his skin. “The mascara fully won’t come off.”

Then they moved on to the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, which Star said he didn’t love because it includes a fragrance. “It’s burning,” Dawson said. “My skin’s like, burning burning. My face is sensitive.” While Star didn’t experience a burning sensation like his friend, he said his skin felt “okay,” adding that “it feels normal.”

Next, they tested the Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner, which Dawson immediately noticed turned his skin red. “It’s turning this a little kind of more red right here, which toners don’t really do on me,” Star agreed.

Jefree Star/YouTube; Inset: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Star and Dawson applied the controversial Kylie Skin Walnut Face Scrub and didn’t think it felt too abrasive. “It feels like sugar. It doesn’t feel harsh. It’s not hurting. It feels nice,” Star said.

As for the Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer, Star immediately said, “I don’t feel as moisturized as I should.” Dawson added: “Everything to me feels basic, which is totally fine.” When it came time to use the Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum, Dawson couldn’t get over the scent. “It smells like dog bacon!” he said.

This backlash comes easy after fans questioned Jenner’s overall knowledge of skincare when she shared a video washing her face with the new Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash for only 10 seconds.

Fans immediately called out the reality star on social media saying that she didn’t cleanse long enough to fully remove makeup, pointing out that makeup residue is visible on the towel she dried her face with.

While she likely sped up her face washing process for the purpose of her video, sister Kim Kardashian West even poked fun at Jenner by posting an equally short clip to defend her sister.

“I’m gonna teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and bitches, I only have 10 seconds. What else do you want me to do in 10 seconds?” she shared. “I would have done the same exact thing.”

“Should I pick every single product, because we know it’s sold out so, guys, what is the big deal here with a 10-second video? That’s all she got,” she added.

Kylie Skin ran into another controversy before it even launched. When she announced the line would include a Walnut Face Scrub, many pointed out that it contained crushed walnuts as a physical exfoliant, which is a controversial ingredient as many claim it’s too abrasive for the skin.

According to N.Y.C. dermatologist and The Beauty of Dirty Skin author, Dr. Whitney Bowe, walnut face scrubs won’t irritate skin in theory if they’re “ground into a fine powder and tested on skin in a clinical trial,” but in general, she does not recommend physical exfoliators to her patients.

Instead, she recommends chemical exfoliation, which use ingredients like alpha hydroxy acid (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acid (BHAs) to dissolve away the dead layer of skin. “It’s more gentle and controlled exfoliation, especially if you have sensitive skin. Physical scrubs are more prone to error, like people pushing too hard which causes them to overdo it.”