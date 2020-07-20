Jeffree Star Apologizes to James Charles Amid Backlash Over Tati Westbrook Drama: 'It's Awful'

“I let people really gas me up and get me going behind the scenes and I really fell for a lot of things and I got really caught up in the hype," Jeffree Star said of making serious accusations against James Charles last year

After going dark on social media for several weeks, the beauty guru apologized to 21-year-old Charles and said he has been taking time to reflect on his own behavior in a 10-minute YouTube video entitled “Doing What’s Right” posted on Sunday afternoon.

"I’ve been silent for a very long time, and I know that’s very rare for me," Star said in the video, which is No.1 on the platform’s trending page as of Monday morning. "I’ve taken a lot of time to do a lot of self-reflection. Now in the past, I have been guilty of speaking out of anger, out of frustration, out of my emotions. I’m so quick to grab my phone and just say whatever's on my mind in that moment, without ever really thinking the ramifications of my words, my actions."

"For the first time in a very long time, I’m really reflecting on my behavior and mine alone," he continued. "I’ve come to a lot of realizations and it’s been really important to actually understand everything I was a part of, what I did wrong and really start a new chapter for myself.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time realizing why I do certain things…Today, there are no excuses,” Star — who has publicly feuded with other beauty gurus like Manny Mua and Laura Lee, as well as celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner over the years — added. "I know this may sound shocking, coming from my mouth, but when you accept that you are the problem, you can become the solution.”

In "BREAKING MY SILENCE ..." Westbrook said she expected Star to retaliate in a major way, telling fans and followers to “be prepared to understand that we need to forgive the people that he is holding hostage with veiled threats of exposure."

But Star disproved the beauty guru's shocking theory in his video on Sunday.

"Today, I will not be sitting here, showing a million text messages... I will not be entertaining it. My lawyers are entertaining it behind the scenes, but I will not be,” he said, without mentioning Westbrook by name.

He did, however, directly address Charles and admitted that he jumped to conclusions about his former friend last year.

"I would personally like to apologize to James Charles for the words that I’ve said and for my actions. If I was really close with someone, I should have had the ability to simply call them and ask and say, ‘Hey these are the things that are being said to me.’ Instead, I didn’t,” Star explained. “I let people really gas me up and get me going behind the scenes and I really fell for a lot of things and I got really caught up in the hype."

In the wake of Westbrook's "BYE SISTERS" video, Star was quick to confirm the Halo Beauty founder's allegations against Charles. In a now-deleted tweet, the cosmetics mogul said there was "a reason" Nathan Schwandt (Star's boyfriend at the time) "banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since [Westbrook's] birthday in February."

The drama escalated when Star shared an unsubstantiated claim that Charles was a "predator" on Twitter.

Speaking out about the serious allegations on Sunday, the beauty guru said, "It’s disgusting, it’s awful, and none of it should have happened," adding, "So James, I am truly sorry for my actions and my behavior."

Star ended his video by confirming that he and Dawson are still close friends — despite the fact that Star did not publicly defend the YouTuber when his controversial past came to light last month.