Birds, Bling and Little Blue Boxes! Jeff Goldblum Gets Free Rein at Tiffany Men's New Pop-Up Shop

In a cheeky video, Jeff Goldblum roams around after-hours in Tiffany's new pop-up shop in New York City

By Melody Chiu
December 09, 2019 04:11 PM

Jeff Goldblum may have just one-upped having breakfast at Tiffany’s.

In a hilarious new video, the actor is given free rein inside the Tiffany Men’s pop-up shop in New York City — and the actor takes advantage of every second.

Dressed head to toe in sparkling pieces from the jewelry brand, Goldblum is taken aback to find the shop empty of customers but filled to the brim with dazzling trophies, Tiffany Blue basketballs and even a motorcycle.

Jeff Goldblum
Corey Tenold Photography

“We may have to just sneak around. Okay, ready?” he says. Stepping in as a sales associate, Goldblum shows off a sparkling gem featuring a “bird on a rock.”

Then he moves onto the Tiffany Blue motorcycle, quickly posing for a selfie before heading to the cocoa bar for a sip of hot chocolate. “Mm, that’s good for everything,” he says, gargling the drink.

After shooting some hoops, the star hits the pool table and then tries on some cuffs and rings after playing some card games.

Jeff Goldblum
Corey Tenold Photography

“And now my holiday shopping is done!” says Goldblum at end of the funny clip as he heads out of the pop-up shop with his arms full of the iconic blue boxes.

The Tiffany Men’s holiday pop-up shop — showcasing the new Tiffany Men’s collection and objects from A Very, Very Tiffany Holiday — is open through Jan. 6 at 6 East 57th Street in New York City.

