Jeff Bezos Poses with Kendall Jenner & Jared Leto at Met Ball — But Not Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos was the man of the hour at the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night.

Just one day after enjoying a night on the town with new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, the Amazon CEO and founder, 55, stepped out at the event where he was seen mingling with several of the attendees.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bezos was a man in demand with the Hollywood crowd and was photographed throughout the evening chatting it up with Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Jared Leto.

Though the Amazon CEO did not appear to partake in this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” gala theme — he sported a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie — that didn’t stop him from engaging in conversation with two of the more showstopping stars of the night.

In one photo, Bezos was captured between Jenner, 23, and Leto, 47, as he flashed a large grin. Standing with her arm around Bezos and her mouth open, Jenner posed in her bright orange, feathered Versace gown accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Leto, meanwhile, stood to the other side and showed off the decapitated head clutch that was an exact wax-like replica of his own likeness, while wearing a long sleeve silk red gown with diamond encrusted detail along the bodice.

One person he did not pose up with was girlfriend Sanchez.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Kendall Jenner, Jeff Bezos, and Jared Leto

RELATED: Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for Date Night in N.Y.C.

Despite not being photographed with Sanchez, 49, at the event, things seem to be heating up between the pair.

On Sunday, the couple stepped out for a date night in New York City — the first time they’ve been spotted together since news broke of their romance in January.

Bezos and the TV host/aerial filming company owner enjoyed dinner with her sister at the restaurant Emily, where they ate pizza and burgers.

A source close to the pair recently told PEOPLE that their relationship took a backseat as they focused on their children amid divorces from their respective spouses.

“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” the source told PEOPLE.

“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source added.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez DIGGZY/Splash News