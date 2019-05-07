Jeff Bezos Poses with Kendall Jenner & Jared Leto at Met Ball — But Not Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos mingled with stars, including Kendall Jenner and Jared Leto, at the Met Gala on Monday
Jeff Bezos was the man of the hour at the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night.
Just one day after enjoying a night on the town with new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, the Amazon CEO and founder, 55, stepped out at the event where he was seen mingling with several of the attendees.
Bezos was a man in demand with the Hollywood crowd and was photographed throughout the evening chatting it up with Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Jared Leto.
Though the Amazon CEO did not appear to partake in this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” gala theme — he sported a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie — that didn’t stop him from engaging in conversation with two of the more showstopping stars of the night.
In one photo, Bezos was captured between Jenner, 23, and Leto, 47, as he flashed a large grin. Standing with her arm around Bezos and her mouth open, Jenner posed in her bright orange, feathered Versace gown accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Leto, meanwhile, stood to the other side and showed off the decapitated head clutch that was an exact wax-like replica of his own likeness, while wearing a long sleeve silk red gown with diamond encrusted detail along the bodice.
One person he did not pose up with was girlfriend Sanchez.
Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.
RELATED: Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez for Date Night in N.Y.C.
Despite not being photographed with Sanchez, 49, at the event, things seem to be heating up between the pair.
On Sunday, the couple stepped out for a date night in New York City — the first time they’ve been spotted together since news broke of their romance in January.
Bezos and the TV host/aerial filming company owner enjoyed dinner with her sister at the restaurant Emily, where they ate pizza and burgers.
A source close to the pair recently told PEOPLE that their relationship took a backseat as they focused on their children amid divorces from their respective spouses.
“Both Jeff and Lauren have been focused on their kids for the last several months,” the source told PEOPLE.
“Any relationship had to be on the back burner for that reason. Now that each has reached a divorce settlement, they thought the time was right to finally date like regular people,” the source added.
RELATED: Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Files for Divorce from Ex 1 Day After Bezos Finalizes His
In a tweet in April, Bezos — who is the richest man in the world worth an estimated $137 billion — revealed he and his ex-wife MacKenzie, 48, had finalized their divorce.
Bezos retained 75 percent of the former couple’s Amazon shares, which is about 12 percent of the company, according to The New York Times.
“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all,” Bezos tweeted.
In her own statement on Twitter, MacKenzie revealed details of what assets they had divided, which her ex-husband retweeted.
“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends,” she wrote.
She added, “Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continues contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”
The two announced their divorce in January through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children together.
Sanchez is also ending her marriage to her husband of 13 years, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. She and Whitesell have two children together, and she has an older son from a previous relationship.