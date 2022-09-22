Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair

The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 22, 2022 02:21 PM
Jeff Bezos girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, sports very sexy LBD by D&G for private A-list party at Anna Wintour's NYC townhouse on Sunday night.
Photo: ROKA / BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment.

The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos.

Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt and black trousers with matching black shoes.

The former Amazon CEO and the journalist were just two of the many high-profile guests at Wintour's N.Y.C. townhouse on Sunday. Other guests, per the Daily Mail, included Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra Lee Furness, Leonardo DiCaprio, Florence Welch and Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin.

Bezos, 58, and Sánchez, 52, went public with their relationship in 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
(L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Raymond Hall/GC Images

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood's most powerful agents.

In the years since the news broke, their relationship has continued to grow, with the couple going on family vacations together, advocating for climate change and packing on the PDA.

They're particularly focused on their acts of philanthropy as a couple. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021.

The couple hasn't been shy about showing off their love for each other, whether that's showing up on red carpets or gushing on social media. They've also got a sense of humor — including when late last year, a clip of DiCaprio and Sanchez smiling at each other went viral.

The clip documented a moment Bezos and Sánchez shared with DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in November.

In the brief clip, the Emmy Award-winning journalist can be seen flashing a big smile at the 46-year-old actor — a longtime co-chair of the annual event — while Bezos stands by her side.

"Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," Barstool Sports jokingly captioned a clip of the exchange, while another social media user quipped, "Leo about to lose his prime membership."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Having fun with the viral moment, Bezos shared a message of his own to DiCaprio.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo that showed the shirtless billionaire standing in front of a sign reading "Danger...Fatal drop."

It's not always jokes, though. A lot of time it's pure gushing, like when Sánchez shared a loving tribute to the billionaire ahead of the historic launch for his aerospace company Blue Origin, when William Shatner became the oldest person to travel into space.

"Good luck on the launch my love," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of Bezos riding a horse during their trip to Texas for the occasion.

"This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible!" she added. "You never cease to amaze me.❤️"

