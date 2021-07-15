This $22 Beach Cover-Up 'Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is,' According to Amazon Shoppers
If you're gearing up to hit the beach all summer long, you'll want to have a beach cover-up to protect your skin from the sun. Amazon's Fashion department carries plenty of top-rated options, including the Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-Up that comes in six shades for $22 each.
The crochet cover-up, which has earned over 8,400 five-star ratings, has a flattering V-neck design, as well as two slits on either side that can be adjusted with a drawstring. Reviewers say the polyester material feels soft, is extremely comfortable, and dries quickly. Even more satisfied shoppers claim the cover-up fits a variety of body types, from petite sizes to taller heights, while remaining "sexy yet modest." One person wrote they love the "high-low design" that provides "just the right amount of coverage for your behind when you're walking around."
Buy It! Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-Up, $21.99; amazon.com
The lightweight piece has earned countless repeat customers who've purchased additional shades to rotate throughout the season. Despite being affordably priced, reviewers say it looks and feels "high-end" and "way more expensive than it is" — one shopper said they even like it better than cover-ups they've "spent 4 times more on."
"I am extremely picky and require high quality products, and this swim cover delivered over 100 percent," said one reviewer. ' I will definitely be ordering this in additional colors. Very classy to wear at the beach or even to restaurants on the beach. It also comes in a good quality zip plastic bag, so you can just toss it in your luggage."
"An ideal swim cover-up! It's VERY soft, oversized, but still looks pretty and delicate," shared another. "Brightly colored swimsuits really pop beneath it. It's definitely a cover-up I would wear over a swimsuit to a beachside happy hour, or restaurant. It somehow adds elegance to being sweaty and sunscreen-y. I'm in love."
The Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-Up is available in sizes small to extra-large on Amazon for $22 each.
- This $22 Beach Cover-Up 'Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is,' According to Amazon Shoppers
- Spanx Just Upgraded Its Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings That Always Sell Out — and Yes, They're Good
- People Say This $28 Desktop Fan Delivers a 'Wash of Fresh Air' from Even 10 Feet Away
- Target's $7 Biker Shorts Are So Popular They're Already Selling Out in Some Colors