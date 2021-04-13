Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Sweet Details About Her Wedding to Jeezy: 'Everything Was Symbolic'

The Real co-host revealed during the show on Tuesday that she had signed her new name for the first time since her wedding last month

Jeannie Mai is officially a Jenkins!

The Real co-host, 42, revealed during the show on Tuesday that she had signed her new name for the first time since marrying rapper Jeezy, né Jay Wayne Jenkins, at their home in Atlanta on March 27.

"So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today," she told her co-hosts. "That was first time I've ever signed it, in its official way, so I'm so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!"

Mai Jenkins also revealed details about her dress, which she said she "envisioned right when Jeezy proposed."

For the big day, the bride wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing chiffon skirt. Matching nude appliqués were applied to the dress by hand.

"I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed!" she explained, adding, "I knew I wanted nude because the color, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It's a color that represents how transparent we are with each other."

Jeannie Mai; Jeezy Image zoom Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Mai Jenkins said that the ceremony itself also held a lot of meaning for the couple.

"Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren't flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam," she said. "They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represent humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there."

She continued, "Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn't do anything traditional. I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn't imagine stacking something to that, so I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers."

Earlier this month, Mai Jenkins opened up to PEOPLE about the couple's intimate, backyard ceremony — and the sentimental reason she threw her handwritten vows in the pool.

"I can't find anybody, whether it's God himself or the Bible, that would be able to say how I feel for Jay," Mai said of her new husband.

"For Jay, he's a man of words. He's an artist, a songwriter, and he knows exactly how to describe what it feels to marry me. We knew right away that we wanted to write our vows. Jay didn't write down his vows, he spoke them from the heart," she said.

But unlike Jeezy, who "had no notes" and "was able to just tell me how he felt and shared with me his feelings right off his heart, right there in front of our close family friends," Mai said she wrote out three pages of vows.

"Everybody knows on The Real that I'm long-winded," she said. "So my vows were on three pages and I read every word to him."