Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Loves Madonna So Much, He Proposed to Her 3 Times

One of the fashion industry’s most iconic duos almost said “I do!”

Every since Madonna first wore one of Jean Paul Gaultier’s designs in the mid-1980s to the premiere of Desperately Seeking Susan, the two have been an inseparable fashion force. Since then, Madonna and Gaultier have collaborated on costumes for the pop sensation’s Blonde Ambition tour in 1990, the Confessions tour in 2006 and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together. Their bond was so close, in fact, that the French designer once wanted to take their friendship to the next level.

During an interview with London’s This Morning, a reporter asked Gaultier if he’s always been a bit in love with Madonna, to which he replied, “I was kind of.”

He added: “I asked her three times if [she] wanted to marry me.”

Though she loves him as a close friend, Madonna wasn’t ready to tie the knot. “She said no,” Gaultier told the outlet.

At the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” Met Gala, Madonna turned to Gaultier to create her “Immaculate Goth Queen” look.

Her black ball gown featured a fitted bodice and a sheer cross cutout, a full ball skirt, black veil, cross-adorned crown and she finished the look off carrying a black flower in her hand.

“Madonna and Jean Paul have had quite a history together so it was a wonderful family reunion and quite the fashion throwback,” the star’s stylist Eyob Yohannes told PEOPLE. “It was lovely to work with Jean Paul who has such a creative eye.”