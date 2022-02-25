Shopping for Spring Break? J.Crew Just Put Hundreds of New Swimsuits on Sale for the Next 96 Hours
Swimsuit season may not have officially started yet, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't use this off time to add new styles to your rotation. Case in point: J.Crew launched a new swimsuit collection and most styles are already on sale.
For the first time ever, the brand's most-loved bikinis and one-pieces are made from 100 percent sustainable materials like recycled polyester and nylon. The line also features fresh designs that incorporate celeb-loved trends, cheeky high-rise bikini bottoms, ruched bandeau swimsuits, and sexy string triangle tops. There are cute bright hues and prints to choose from such as light pink, turquoise, and retro-inspired blue and white stripes. Plus, bikinis come in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X and in 0 to 24 for one-pieces.
The sale runs through February 28, but with hundreds of swimsuits marked down, we thought it would be best to highlight some of the styles we're eyeing.
- J.Crew Scoopneck Bikini Top in Cloud Meadow Floral, $49.50 (orig. $68)
- J.Crew Curved-Waist Bikini Bottom in Cloud Meadow Floral, $39.50 (orig. $55)
- J.Crew Convertible Beach Sarong, $44.50 (orig. $59.50)
- J.Crew Ribbed Double-Strap Bikini Top, $52.50 (orig. $69.50)
- J.Crew Ribbed Long-Sleeve One-Piece, $94.50 (orig. $128)
- J.Crew Ribbed High-Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $52.50 (orig. $69.50)
- J.Crew Ribbed Crossback Underwire Bikini Top, $54.50 (orig. $75)
- J.Crew Textured Squareneck One-Piece in Stripe, $89.50 (orig. $118)
- J.Crew Ribbed Cross-Front Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $49.50 (orig. $65)
- J.Crew Ruffle Scoopback One-Piece, $89.50 (orig. $118)
- J.Crew Cropped Rash Gaurd in Cloud Meadow Floral, $64.50 (orig. $89.50)
- J.Crew Knot Bandeau Bikini Top in Leopard Print, $49.50 (orig. $69.50)
- J.Crew Cotton Voile Smocked Skirt Set Cover-Up in Gingham, $82.50 (orig. $110)
- J.Crew O-Ring String Bikini Top, $54.50 (orig. $75)
- J.Crew Ribbed Hot Short Bottoms, $44.50 (orig. $59.50)
Anyone looking for something with more support should check out this new underwire top that's 27 percent off. It's available in bra sizes through 42DD and has straps that crisscross in the back. A stylish design detail that's also practical? Count us in. If you're in the mood for a little less coverage on the bottom, you can pair the top with this high-rise option, which is made in the same ribbed material. These more modest shorts would work just as well too, and right now they're on sale for $45.
Buy It! J.Crew Ribbed Cross-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $54.50 (orig. $75); jcrew.com
Buy It! J.Crew Ribbed Cross-Front Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $49.50 (orig. $65); jcrew.com
You should also take a peek at the brand's latest cover-ups. This versatile sarong can be worn three ways: as a skirt, strapless dress, or a halter with a cutout on the chest, and comes in four colors that match perfectly with the swimsuits. Want something with a more vintage vibe? This white and navy gingham two-piece set fits the bill and it's nearly $30 off. Style it with a pair of sandals and your favorite bikini for a resort-ready look for less.
Buy It! J.Crew Convertible Beach Sarong, $44.50 (orig. $59.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! J.Crew Cotton Voile Smocked Skirt Set, $82.50 (orig. $110); jcrew.com
While there are still three more days to shop J.Crew's sustainable swim collection, we suggest adding all your favorites to your cart before sizes sell out.
