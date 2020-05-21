J.Crew and Madewell Both Dropped Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sales
Take up to 60 percent off at J.Crew and up to an extra 50 percent off Madewell’s sale section
Memorial Day weekend is officially upon us, meaning sales are happening on just about everything you could imagine — outdoor furniture, luxurious mattresses, laptops and tech accessories, and so much more. But if you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe for less, we suggest the incredible deals at two of our all-time favorite fashion retailers: J.Crew and Madewell.
In honor of the holiday weekend, the sister brands are slashing prices on everything from dresses and sandals to swimwear and accessories, not to mention plenty of white jeans and flattering denim (after all, both labels are known for their perfect-fitting styles).
So here’s the deal: Shoppers can score up to 60 percent off hundreds of must-have styles at J.Crew using the promo code HISUMMER at checkout. And at Madewell, with the code HAPPYTOGETHER, shoppers can enjoy 30 percent off a fabulous selection of dresses and sandals and an extra 30 percent off all sale items. Select styles are even on sale for an additional 50 percent off!
There are so many amazing styles from each brand, so instead of agonizing over which site to shop first, we found 10 top sale picks from each to add to your carts. From this adorable floral-print bandeau one-piece swimsuit on sale for just $71 at J.Crew to a pair of striped linen shorts marked down to just $12 at Madewell, this is the stuff you don’t want to miss.
Scroll down to check out 20 the best fashion deals happening over Memorial Day weekend at J.Crew and Madewell before they end.
Best J.Crew Deals:
- Painter Shrunken Crewneck T-Shirt, $11.80 with code HISUMMER (orig. $29.50)
- 9-Inch Demi Boot Crop Jeans in White, $75 with code HISUMMER (orig. $125)
- Pleated Midi Dress in Crinkle Gingham, $67.20 with code HISUMMER (orig. $168)
- Bandeau Ring One-Piece Swimsuit in Painted Floral, $70.80 with code HISUMMER (orig. $118)
- Cotton Poplin Pajama Tank Set in Floral, $41.70 with code HISUMMER (orig. $69.50)
- Rattan Clutch, $39.40 with code HISUMMER (orig. $98.50)
- V-Neck Poplin Top in Rainbow Seersucker, $47.70 with code HISUMMER (orig. $70.50)
- Twisted Knot Sandals in Tie-Dyed Canvas, $55.20 with code HISUMMER (orig. $138)
- Eyelet Tunic Dress, $55.20 with code HISUMMER (orig. $138)
- One-Shoulder Swimsuit with Tortoise Ring, $44 with code HISUMMER (orig. $110)
Best Madewell Deals:
- Cross-Front Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress, $48.65 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $88)
- The Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $41.65 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $59.50
- Linen-Cotton Pull-On Shorts in Rainbow Stripe, $11.49 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $45)
- Ruffle-Sleeve Easy Dress, $39.99 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $118)
- Rigid Denim Relaxed Mini Skirt in Rosehill Wash, $24.99 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $75)
- Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Snake-Embossed and Metallic Leather, $39.99 with code
- HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $98)
- Duo Shine Medium Hoop Earrings, $10.99 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $28)
- The Gwen Espadrille Sandal, $96.60 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $138)
- Embroidered Button-Back Tiered Sundress, $89.60 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $128)
- Two-Pack Multicolored Shapes Alligator Hair Clips, $8.49 with code HAPPYTOGETHER (orig. $22)
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.