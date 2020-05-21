J.Crew and Madewell Both Dropped Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sales

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Take up to 60 percent off at J.Crew and up to an extra 50 percent off Madewell’s sale section

Memorial Day weekend is officially upon us, meaning sales are happening on just about everything you could imagine — outdoor furniture, luxurious mattresses, laptops and tech accessories, and so much more. But if you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe for less, we suggest the incredible deals at two of our all-time favorite fashion retailers: J.Crew and Madewell.

In honor of the holiday weekend, the sister brands are slashing prices on everything from dresses and sandals to swimwear and accessories, not to mention plenty of white jeans and flattering denim (after all, both labels are known for their perfect-fitting styles).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There are so many amazing styles from each brand, so instead of agonizing over which site to shop first, we found 10 top sale picks from each to add to your carts. From this adorable floral-print bandeau one-piece swimsuit on sale for just $71 at J.Crew to a pair of striped linen shorts marked down to just $12 at Madewell, this is the stuff you don’t want to miss.

Scroll down to check out 20 the best fashion deals happening over Memorial Day weekend at J.Crew and Madewell before they end.

Best J.Crew Deals:

Image zoom jcrew x madewell

Best Madewell Deals:

Image zoom jcrew x madewell