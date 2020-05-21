J.Crew and Madewell Both Dropped Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sales

Take up to 60 percent off at J.Crew and up to an extra 50 percent off Madewell’s sale section

By Kami Phillips
May 21, 2020 02:10 PM
Memorial Day weekend is officially upon us, meaning sales are happening on just about everything you could imagine — outdoor furniture, luxurious mattresses, laptops and tech accessories, and so much more. But if you’re looking to refresh your summer wardrobe for less, we suggest the incredible deals at two of our all-time favorite fashion retailers: J.Crew and Madewell.

In honor of the holiday weekend, the sister brands are slashing prices on everything from dresses and sandals to swimwear and accessories, not to mention plenty of white jeans and flattering denim (after all, both labels are known for their perfect-fitting styles).

So here’s the deal: Shoppers can score up to 60 percent off hundreds of must-have styles at J.Crew using the promo code HISUMMER at checkout. And at Madewell, with the code HAPPYTOGETHER, shoppers can enjoy 30 percent off a fabulous selection of dresses and sandals and an extra 30 percent off all sale items. Select styles are even on sale for an additional 50 percent off!

There are so many amazing styles from each brand, so instead of agonizing over which site to shop first, we found 10 top sale picks from each to add to your carts. From this adorable floral-print bandeau one-piece swimsuit on sale for just $71 at J.Crew to a pair of striped linen shorts marked down to just $12 at Madewell, this is the stuff you don’t want to miss.

Scroll down to check out 20 the best fashion deals happening over Memorial Day weekend at J.Crew and Madewell before they end.

Best J.Crew Deals:

Best Madewell Deals:

