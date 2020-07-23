Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Handbag Label Loved by Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and More Just Launched the Cutest Collection with J.Crew

If you’ve been looking for a little retail therapy pick-me-up, you’re in luck. J.Crew has teamed up with Edie Parker, one of Hollywood’s hottest accessories brands, on an adorably cheeky and ultra-fashionable collection that’s sure to put a smile on your face — and get you plenty of compliments all season long!

Edie Parker is the New York City-based designer behind her namesake accessories label that’s garnered an extensive celebrity fan base — and we mean extensive. Practically every Hollywood A-lister has been spotted carrying the brand’s signature acrylic clutches on the red carpet, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Kacey Musgraves, Cher, Paris Hilton, and even the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle. And that’s just to name a few!

If you’re looking to get in on this celebrity-loved label’s designs for less, the Edie Parker x J.Crew collection is it. Ranging from $32.50 to $168, the 18-piece collection is everything you need for your most stylish summer yet. Full of fun, fruity prints and bold colors, we can’t wait to get our hands on every single piece — like this $40 pair of strawberry-shaped resin statement earrings that will automatically dress up any outfit and this $168 citrus-print tiered maxi dress that’s perfect for weekends at the beach or date nights out. And of course, we can’t wait to scoop up this fruit punch-print mesh pouch for just $33 and this mint green scoop-back one-piece swimsuit for $128.

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite items from the brand new Edie Parker x J.Crew summer collection now.

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Large Mesh Pouch in Fruit Punch, $32.50; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress in Strawberries, $148; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Sunglasses Chain with Lime Slices, $45; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Bow Slide Sandals in Fruit Punch, $138; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Weekend Special One-Piece Swimsuit, $128; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Resin Strawberry Earrings, $39.50; jcrew.com

Image zoom JCrew x Edie Parker

Buy It! Edie Parker x J.Crew Button-Front Tiered Maxi Dress in Limes and Oranges, $168; jcrew.com