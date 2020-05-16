J.Crew and Madewell Are Having Ridiculously Good Sales This Weekend Only
Enjoy 50 percent off at J.Crew and up to 40 percent off at Madewell
When it comes to shopping for ultra-flattering denim, quality basics, and trendy accessories, there are two brands that come to mind: J.Crew and Madewell. The sister brands have been our go-to duo for as long as we can remember, so when we saw that they were both having massive sales this weekend, we couldn’t resist loading up our shopping carts.
Through Monday, May 18 the deals are as follows: J.Crew is offering 50 percent off a fabulous selection of dresses and skirts (there are also shoes, jewelry, and handbags included in the deal as well!) plus an extra 30 percent off all sale items when you use the code SOHAPPY at checkout. Madewell is offering up to 40 percent off nearly 200 “mood-boosting” styles, which includes denim, t-shirts, swimwear, accessories, and more with the code HOWFUN at checkout. Seems too good to be true, right?
RELATED: Nordstrom Just Dropped a Secret Designer Clearance Sale — Score Over 70% Off on Prada, Rag & Bone, and More
With summer just around the corner, now is the time to take full advantage of these amazing discounts and refresh your warm-weather wardrobe for way less. If you’re not sure where to start (we don’t blame you, the deals are so good it’s hard to pick favorites!) we picked out 10 of our top sale styles to help get your shopping cart going.
Scroll down to check out the incredible deals happening at J.Crew and Madewell this weekend before they end.
Best J.Crew Deals:
Buy It! The Pleated Midi Skirt, $55 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $110); jcrew.com
Buy It! Rattan Clutch with Chain Strap, $49.25 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $98.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress in Ratti Island Botanical Print, $149 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $298); jcrew.com
Buy It! Twisted Knot Espadrille Sandals in Canvas, $49 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $98); jcrew.com
Buy It! Translucent Beaded Hoop Earrings, $14.75 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com
Best Madewell Deals:
Buy It! Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Reggie Wash, $89.60 with code HOWFUN (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Bow Scrunchie, $8.75 with code HOWFUN (orig. $12.50); madewell.com
Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Square-Neck Tank One-Piece Swimsuit in Almeria Stripe, $45 with code HOWFUN (orig. $75); madewell.com
Buy It! Park Popover Shirt, $39 with code HOWFUN (orig. $65); madewell.com
Buy It! Arc Wire Fringe Earrings, $22.40 with code HOWFUN (orig. $32); madewell.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.