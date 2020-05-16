Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Enjoy 50 percent off at J.Crew and up to 40 percent off at Madewell

J.Crew and Madewell Are Having Ridiculously Good Sales This Weekend Only

When it comes to shopping for ultra-flattering denim, quality basics, and trendy accessories, there are two brands that come to mind: J.Crew and Madewell. The sister brands have been our go-to duo for as long as we can remember, so when we saw that they were both having massive sales this weekend, we couldn’t resist loading up our shopping carts.

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to take full advantage of these amazing discounts and refresh your warm-weather wardrobe for way less. If you’re not sure where to start (we don’t blame you, the deals are so good it’s hard to pick favorites!) we picked out 10 of our top sale styles to help get your shopping cart going.

Scroll down to check out the incredible deals happening at J.Crew and Madewell this weekend before they end.

Best J.Crew Deals:

Buy It! The Pleated Midi Skirt, $55 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $110); jcrew.com

Buy It! Rattan Clutch with Chain Strap, $49.25 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $98.50); jcrew.com

Buy It! Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress in Ratti Island Botanical Print, $149 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $298); jcrew.com

Buy It! Twisted Knot Espadrille Sandals in Canvas, $49 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Buy It! Translucent Beaded Hoop Earrings, $14.75 with code SOHAPPY (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com

Best Madewell Deals:

Buy It! Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans in Reggie Wash, $89.60 with code HOWFUN (orig. $128); madewell.com

Buy It! Bow Scrunchie, $8.75 with code HOWFUN (orig. $12.50); madewell.com

Buy It! Madewell Second Wave Square-Neck Tank One-Piece Swimsuit in Almeria Stripe, $45 with code HOWFUN (orig. $75); madewell.com

Buy It! Park Popover Shirt, $39 with code HOWFUN (orig. $65); madewell.com

Buy It! Arc Wire Fringe Earrings, $22.40 with code HOWFUN (orig. $32); madewell.com