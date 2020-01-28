JAY-Z Claps Back at Fan Who Calls His Roc Nation Party Suit Pink: 'It's Mauve'

JAY-Z is setting the record straight about his most recent party outfit.

On Saturday, the rapper, 50, and his wife Beyoncé, 38, hosted their annual Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys brunch in style; JAY-Z wore a custom Frère suit, while Beyoncé went glam in gray mini dress by Francesco Murano.

But when a fan complimented his “pink” suit as the rapper left brunch, JAY-Z quickly corrected him.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

“I like that pink man,” a fan said to the father-of-three as he got into his car, captured by a fan account on Instagram.

“It’s mauve, bro,” he responded, repeating the color three times to set the record straight on his look. He then quipped: “It’s a mauvelous day.”

RELATED: Grammys Parties Are in Full Swing! See Where Bey & JAY, Lizzo & More Celebrated Ahead of Music’s Biggest Night

JAY-Z teamed the Frère suit with a white button-down collared shirt, a gold collar pin and black patent lace-up dress shoes.

His wife, also dressed in a muted color, paired her blazer-inspired gray-blue Francesco Murano mini dress, featuring strong-shoulders and a deep V-cut, with Lorraine Schwartz sculptural earrings and silver strappy heels.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The coordinated couple even packed on some PDA and posed for pictures at the Los Angeles brunch – which was also attended by Rihanna, the Jonas Brothers and Kelly Rowland.

While the duo did not attend the 62ndAnnual Grammy Awards, they still celebrated music’s biggest event with their star-studded brunch and the pre-Grammys gala (where Bey and JAY-Z donned uber-glam looks).

The “Single Ladies” singer look radiant in a red satin bustier gown with a high leg slit and one-sided train. JAY-Z opted for a triple-breasted cream suit vest with a chain detail, matching trousers and a white button-down.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Even though the couple skipped the awards on Sunday night, Beyoncé still earned four nominations and one in the best music film category for her Netflix concert film Homecoming.

RELATED: All the Highlights from Beyoncé’s Homecoming Netflix Documentary

Part concert movie, part behind-the-scenes documentary, Homecoming shows Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella appearances, where she became the first black woman to ever headline the festival. Beyoncé also gives fans a rare glimpse into her family life JAY-Z, their daughter Blue Ivy, 8, and their twins Rumi and Sir, 2½.

JAY-Z was not nominated this year, but took home a Grammy at the 2019 awards for best urban contemporary album for his discography “Everything Is Love.”