Jax Taylor’s Diamond Wedding Band Features a Special Tribute to His Late Father

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are officially Vanderwed!

The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in the bride’s home state of Kentucky on Saturday surrounded by family, friends and of course, their costars.

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney-Schwartz were all in the bridal party (wearing dresses by Wtoo by WatersLink), while Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval stood by Taylor’s side as groomsmen (in Jack Victor tuxedos).

Everything leading up to the wedding, from the rehearsal dinner to the moment they said “I do,” was filled with personal touches, including their rings.

The pair exchanged coordinating diamond designs from celebrity jeweler Kyle Chan Design.

Taylor’s 14-karat white gold channel set band features two carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds, plus one special diamond.

“We took one of his dad’s diamonds from his wedding ring and put it inside Jax’s ring,” Cartwright tells PEOPLE about Taylor’s father who died in December 2017. “Kyle [Chan] changed his dad’s wedding ring into a necklace, so he wears it on a pendant now.”

Cartwright’s double eternity bands feature four carats of round brilliant-cut diamonds.

In addition to her brand new bridal bling, Cartwright wore a 19-carat emerald cut aquamarine ring surrounded by a halo of diamonds and set in 14-karat rose gold designed by Chan, who gifted it to her as a wedding present.

“My ‘something blue’ is an aquamarine ring Kyle Chan made me. He said all the princesses have them, so I had to have one too,” she shares.

The two announced their engagement in June 2018 by posting photo’s of Cartwright’s jaw-dropping 3-carat engagement ring (also designed by Chan) with double diamond halo in 14-karat white gold.

At the time, Taylor took to Instagram to thank Chan for his special design.

“My amazing friend/brother @kylechandesign knocked it out of the park on this ring,” Taylor wrote. “I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless.”

Cartwright also thanked Kyle on Instagram calling her rock “gorgeous.”

For his big day, the groom decided on a tux by Jack Victor, which he said was an easy decision to make.

“Tom and I went to Montreal a while back and we did a photo shoot for him,” Taylor explains. “We just fell in love with the suits and the quality of the suits and how passionate he was about it and they way they fit and everything. It was just a no brainer, so I went with him for my designer of my tux and my groomsmen’s tuxedos.”

As for Cartwright, she wore a three-in-one wedding gown by Netta BenShabu and actually found the dress while she was dress shopping on camera at Kinsley James Bridal.

She asked production to not show her dress in the episode so Taylor wouldn’t see it. “I put it on after the cameras were down because I put it on in the dressing room and I fell in love with it,” she says.

She decided on a mermaid-style gown with sweetheart-style neckline. “It’s very tight. It has beautiful beading with pearls all over the bodice. It’s just absolutely gorgeous,” she says of the design, which she added a few customized details to.

Throughout the night she’s staying in this particular garment but making minor tweaks to transform it into a party-ready dress. She’ll add an overskirt with elaborate train to the dress for the ceremony, then wear it strapless for the reception, and for the dance floor, she’ll take the tulle off of the bottom of the dress and turn it into a mini skirt.

“[The ceremony style] is definitely fit for a castle. It’s so pretty.”