Jason Sudeikis Makes a Feminist Statement with His 2021 SAG Awards Sweater

The Ted Lasso winner wore a navy blue Gucci wool topper embossed with the feminist mantra "MY BODY MY CHOICE" in capital letters

Jason Sudeikis has truly outdone himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female," Sudekis — who beat out fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — said in his acceptance speech. "That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It's very, very flattering, very humbling."

The actor also thanked both of his parents — his mom "for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through," and his dad "for taking me to go see movies."

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show," Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards, thanking his ex Olivia Wilde. "She was right."

"I 100% knew that was going to be a whole to-do. That's me. I'm a rebel rouser," he told hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards on Sunday.

"I haven't started planning [my outfit]," Sudeikis said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada on Wednesday. "It's a last-minute decision, much like the hoodie. The big decision was do I wear the hood up or hood down."

When asked if he would buy his Ted Lasso co-stars matching sweatsuits for the awards show, the Saturday Night Live alum seemed open to the idea: "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine, because it was my sister's company — her dance company — so that keeps money in the family."