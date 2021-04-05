Jason Sudeikis Makes a Feminist Statement with His 2021 SAG Awards Sweater
The Ted Lasso winner wore a navy blue Gucci wool topper embossed with the feminist mantra "MY BODY MY CHOICE" in capital letters
Jason Sudeikis has truly outdone himself.
After hinting that he would continue wearing sweatshirts throughout awards season, the Saturday Night Live alum, 45, accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso on Sunday in his best one yet: a navy blue Gucci wool sweater embossed with the feminist mantra "MY BODY MY CHOICE" in capital letters.
"Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female," Sudekis — who beat out fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — said in his acceptance speech. "That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It's very, very flattering, very humbling."
RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Continues His Comfy Award Show Dressing in a Hoodie at the Critics Choice Awards
The actor also thanked both of his parents — his mom "for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through," and his dad "for taking me to go see movies."
Last month, the star went viral for accepting a Golden Globe award in a surprising casual rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt promoting his sister's dance and movement wellness studio, Forward_Space. Seemingly in on the joke, Sudeikis donned another hoodie at the Critics' Choice Awards one week later, this time representing Crockett High, the fictional school portrayed in his ex Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart.
"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show," Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards, thanking his ex Olivia Wilde. "She was right."
During PEOPLE, EW & TNT's SAG Awards Pre-Show last week, the Ted Lasso star admitted his recent fashion choices were "100% intentional" and he wasn't at all surprised by the reaction.
"I 100% knew that was going to be a whole to-do. That's me. I'm a rebel rouser," he told hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards on Sunday.
RELATED: Olivia Wilde Congratulates Ex Jason Sudeikis on His Critics Choice Awards, Jokes About His Hoodie
"I haven't started planning [my outfit]," Sudeikis said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada on Wednesday. "It's a last-minute decision, much like the hoodie. The big decision was do I wear the hood up or hood down."
When asked if he would buy his Ted Lasso co-stars matching sweatsuits for the awards show, the Saturday Night Live alum seemed open to the idea: "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine, because it was my sister's company — her dance company — so that keeps money in the family."
"Just like the Corleone's," he joked, referencing the infamous organized crime family portrayed in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather series.