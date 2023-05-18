Jason Sudeikis Owns 250 Pairs of Sneakers — and Wears Some on 'Ted Lasso' (Can You Guess Which?)

The Saturday Night Live alumnus tells The New York Times his favorites are a pair of white and Carolina Blue low top Jordan 1s

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 03:58 PM
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis. Photo: Apple TV +

Jason Sudeikis is a bona fide sneakerhead.

The Ted Lasso star, 47, owns around 250 pairs of sneakers, he recently told The New York Times, and occasionally wears them on his hit show. Several eagle-eyed fans have even noticed his character's penchant for Nikes.

"We're all so flattered by it," Sudeikis told the outlet. "It's something that we were intentional about from the get-go, before we thought anyone would notice."

And though the stealth style move is appreciated by Sudeikis and fans alike, there is one person who doesn't always love the BYO costumes.

"[It] drives our costumer, Jacky Levy, a little crazy," the actor admitted. "Just for continuity purposes," he added.

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV+

The multi-hyphenate told the Times that he became a sneakerhead in middle school in 1986 when he got his first pair of Air Jordans. And while he enjoys rocking his own sneakers on the show, it's only about 25 percent of the time that he does; his remaining footwear comes from Nike, which created AFC Richmond's official kits for the series (which are available for fans to purchase!).

"Jacky is incredibly intentional about that," Sudeikis explained about the sneaker and wardrobe selection on the show. "Certainly with Rebecca's wardrobe, Keeley's wardrobe, everybody's," he added. "It's not always the sneakers, either — Ted wearing an orange sweatshirt in the Amsterdam episode was intentional because the national color for the Netherlands is orange."

So, what's the actor's favorite pair from his large and esteemed collection?

RELATED VIDEO: 'Ted Lasso' Cast on Creating Bonds While Working Together: "There's a Little Bit of Magic There"

"They're pretty beat up at this point, but my Jordan 1s, low, they're Carolina Blue," he said. "I wear them a couple times throughout the show. I genuinely love those shoes."

Fans who genuinely love the show are also wondering if this current third season truly will be the last.

Although the sports-centric show was always intended to be a three-season-long series, there have been conflicting answers from the Ted Lasso cast and production team regarding next steps.

Sudeikis has notably stayed vague about Ted Lasso's future, telling reporters after its consecutive Emmy Award wins in September 2022, "I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself."

However, executive producer and costar Brett Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent in the show) teased in June what fans could expect of the potential Ted Lasso expansion — even putting forth pitches for what a season 4 could look like, should there be one.

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis. Apple TV +

Additionally, several hints have been dropped about character-based spinoffs.

Thanks to individually interesting characters, like Lasso — deemed "unforgettable" by Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group — potential for a spinoff might be possible. "There's also a way to crack open a door," said Dungey "if [they're] fortunate enough to do more."

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre
Eric André Says a 'Gentleman Never Tells' When Pressed About Ending of Rumored Romance with Emily Ratajkowski 
Elle Fanning attends The 2023 Met Gala
Elle Fanning Reveals She Fell in Front of Cardi B at the Met Gala — and Spills About Having Her Prom at Cannes
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)
Viola Davis attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Viola Davis on Evolving Beauty Standards: 'Who We Are Beyond Male Desirability' (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan Peter Thomas Roth campaign
Lindsay Lohan Channels Past Roles in New Campaign and Shares Her Fave Beauty Ritual (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Takes On New York City in Sexy Cutout Dress: See the Sultry Look 
Lourdes Leon Chemical X as featured in W Magazine's Pop Issue credit Nick Sethi/W Magazine
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Poses in Nearly Nude Sheer Catsuit for 'W' Magazine
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Goes 'Dark and Sexy for Summer' with New Black-Brown Hair Color
Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective Atelier Jolie
Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective, Atelier Jolie, Focused on Reducing Waste, Celebrating Tailors
Brooks Brothers
Nicholas Braun and Actor Dad Craig Twin in Tuxes for Brooks Brothers' Father's Day Campaign (Exclusive)
Lupita Nyong'o Covers Bald Head in Henna to Attend 'Dear Friend's' Musical
Lupita Nyong'o Covers Her Bald Head in Henna to Attend 'Monsoon Wedding' Opening: 'Special and Different'
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Twinning Moment with Sister Kourtney
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: ‘Can’t Wait for You to Experience What I’ve Been Creating’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUKB_ZRY5i/
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: 'Can't Wait for You to Experience What I've Been Creating'
Guests arrive to the Bulgari's party in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Anne Hathaway Ref: SPL6752418 160523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: MvS / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights,
Anne Hathaway Glitters in Hooded Gold and Silver Versace Dress to Attend Bulgari Jewelry Show in Venice
A photo from the production of episode 404 of “Succession”. Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved.
'Succession' 's Shiv Roy Perfects the Art of Quiet Luxury – What You Need to Know About Fashion's Latest Trend
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsSG0whshxn/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D The collab y’all have been waiting for… GRWM (Katy) while @lukebryan narrates💄🤝 (And then watch #idol’s road to the finale special tonight at 9pm ET!) 📹: @biancanicdao
Luke Bryan Hilariously Narrates Katy Perry's Pre-Show Makeup Routine: 'Cementing Her Bangline'