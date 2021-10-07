The actor said he once let his 4-year-old daughter Daisy shave off his Ted Lasso mustache after filming wrapped

Jason Sudeikis Remembers When Ex Olivia Wilde Cut His Hair on TV as He Jokes About Grooming Routine

Jason Sudeikis has a very affordable grooming routine.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the actor talked about letting his daughter Daisy (whom he shares with ex Olivia Wilde) shave his signature Ted Lasso actor mustache when filming wrapped "so she knew" it was him.

"But I paid her," Sudeikis joked when the talk show host, 63, pointed out how young Daisy is. "She's 5. She was actually 4 at the moment. But it was one of those clippers."

"But that's my... You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here," the Emmy winner, 46, said of his fearless approach to grooming.

"I was gonna say, you're really risky because I cut your hair when you were here last time," DeGeneres remembered. To which Sudeikis replied: "Yeah, no — you guys went at it. And now Daisy shaves my mustache. I don't care."

"I'm going to have [7-year-old son] Otis wax my chest. That'll be the hardest gig of all. It's a jungle down there," he said with a laugh.

The star's comments about Wilde —— whom he was engaged to for seven years — come a few months after he opened up about their split in a GQ cover profile.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis said of the reasons behind the breakup. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."

According to the actor, "It'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

That doesn't mean he's pointing fingers at himself or Wilde, 37. Rather, Sudeikis is using it as a life lesson.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he told GQ. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

An insider told PEOPLE in March that although the pair have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their kids amicably and there is no animosity between them.