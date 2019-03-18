Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres Team Up to Chop Off Jason Sudeikis' Hair on TV

Jason Sudeikis got more than he bargained for when he stopped by Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Saturday Night Live vet, 43, was ambushed by fiancée Olivia Wilde, who teamed up with DeGeneres to forced Sudeikis into cutting his long locks.

“We think it’s long,” DeGeneres, 61, said.

“Just a little long,” added Wilde, 35. “It’s almost the same as my hair. There’s only room for one of these in our house.”

Both then brought Sudeikis over to a barbershop chair — the same one New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman used when DeGeneres coaxed him into shaving off his playoff beard for charity back in February. Like Edelman’s cut, she told Sudeikis she would be auctioning off his cut hair, too.

Sudeikis was trepidatious about the whole thing, especially because it was the first time DeGeneres or Wilde had cut hair before. But he remained a good sport as Wilde and DeGeneres attacked the task together, each taking a side of his head.

“Ellen, you knew I loved you before but this is really… wow,” Wilde remarked. “It’s perfect. I feel like we’re really good at this! I think we should do this more often.”

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As Sudeikis explained during an October trip to Ellen, he had been growing out his hair for a movie that was supposed to happen last April, but has since been pushed.

“I’ve never had my hair this long in my life,” he said, revealing that there was “no specific reason” his character in the upcoming film needs to have long hair. “I’ve just been letting it go, seeing what happens. Literally I was like, ‘I’ll just let it grow because I have nothing else to do.’ “

Adding to desire to grow it out was the fact that his son Otis Alexander, who turns 5 in April, has long hair himself.

“It’s a little bit of a stand off because Otis, our little boy, his hair is really long,” Sudeikis told DeGeneres in October. “He’s had one haircut in his 4½ years. So Olivia approves of that. It looks good on him. And now I’m kind of like, ‘We’ll see who has to cut it first.’ “

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock

Though Sudeikis seemed unsettled to get his hair cut on television by Wilde and DeGeneres, he previously told the comedian in October that he didn’t really care about the length.

“I never look at it. I never really see it, he said. “It’s more important that Olivia likes it.”

So did she like it? “She likes when I do the man bun,” Sudeikis said. “Every now and then she’ll just walk across the room and take the [elastic] off her [hand] and just come up to me very closely and intimately and put a man bun on there and then just walk away and go, ‘Mmm.’ Which, that makes me feel very nice, what can I say. The rest of the time is me like, messing with it.”

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in November 2011, and were engaged by January 2013. In addition to Otis, they share daughter Daisy Josephine, born in October 2016.

Last April, Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert how the two started dating. “I met her at a finale party for SNL,” Sudeikis said on The Late Show. “We hit it off that night.”

Romance, at the time, wasn’t in the cards — as Sudeikis had heard Wilde was dating someone else. Rather than be destroyed by that, he decided to play the long game.

“I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,’ ” he explained. “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. “

“We sort of reintroduced ourselves,” he added. “The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

While Sudeikis may have been playing coy, it turns out that Wilde wasn’t feeling so relaxed about his distance.

“I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming … but he didn’t even get my number,” Wilde told Allure in October 2013. “Over the next six months we kept running into each other. [One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning.”

Wilde and Sudeikis recently teamed up for the upcoming film Booksmart. He acts in the movie. The drama marks her directorial debut.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).