The actor said he simply didn't feel like getting dressed up for the virtual award show ceremony — so he opted to wear a tie-dye sweatshirt instead

Jason Sudeikis Was 'Neither High Nor Heartbroken' When He Wore Tie-Dye Hoodie to the Golden Globes

When Jason Sudeikis tuned in to the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in February virtually from London, he kept his look casual by sporting a tie-dye sweatshirt. It quickly became one of the night's biggest viral fashion moments, but Sudeikis said not much forethought actually went into the look.

Initially, designer Tom Ford sent the actor (who won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for his performance in Ted Lasso) a suit to wear for the show. But Sudeikis, 45, admitted that he felt silly throwing on such fancy attire for a middle-of-the-night Zoom appearance at the virtual awards ceremony (it was 4 a.m. in London when the show started in Los Angeles).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna f—king wear the f—king top half of a Tom Ford suit," Sudeikis said in the August 2021 GQ cover story. "I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as s—t."

Jason Sudeikis Jason Sudeikis covers GQ | Credit: Hill & Aubrey/GQ.

And he clarified his decision to dress down in the hoodie wasn't because of his split from ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde, which the couple announced in Nov. 2020.

"I was neither high nor heartbroken," Sudeikis said. "So yeah, off came [the suit] and it was like, 'This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'"

Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis continued his sweatshirt streak throughout award season by donning another hoodie at the Critics' Choice Awards and a "My Body My Choice" sweater to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jason Sudeikis Credit: Shutterstock

The Ted Lasso star told PEOPLE ahead of the SAG Awards that his recent fashion choices were "100% intentional" and he wasn't at all surprised by the reaction. He said: "I 100% knew that was going to be a whole to-do. That's me. I'm a rabble-rouser."

Even Sudeikis's ex Wilde couldn't help but comment on his hoodies when she congratulated him for his Critics' Choice Award win. "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year," the actress said on Twitter, adding a raised-hand emoji.

Jason Sudekis, Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis (L); Olivia Wilde | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Getty

Sudeikis and Wilde share two children: daughter Daisy, 4½, and son Otis, 7. The couple were engaged for seven years, but went their separate ways this past November and no longer share a home. An insider told PEOPLE in March that although the pair have moved on in other relationships, they are committed to co-parenting their kids amicably and there is no animosity between them.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis told GQ of the reasons behind the split. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five."