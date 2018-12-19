Aquaman's Jason Momoa Says Wife Lisa Bonet Doesn't Want Him to Cut His Hair: She 'Would Leave Me'

Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa is known for his powerhouse action roles, towering presence, and his sweet red carpet moments with wife Lisa Bonet. But what really sets him apart is his famous mane. And in a new interview, he revealed that his long hair is here to stay — and it’s for a very sentimental reason.

“My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don’t cut my hair,” Momoa told the Daily Telegraph. “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Since the first time he and and Bonnet, 51, met in 2005, hair was a sweet part of their relationship.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” the actor, 39, told James Corden in 2017 about the first time he met Bonnet in a jazz club in N.Y.C.. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’”

RELATED: Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa Explains Why He and Lisa Bonet Are a ‘Perfect’ Fit: ‘She’s Hysterical’

He continued, “I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man.”

The two have been together ever since. They tied the knot in October 2017 and share two children together, daughter Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. (Bonet is also mom to daughter Zoë Kravitz, 30, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.)

RELATED: Aquaman — and Wife! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Share a Kiss on the Red Carpet

While he wants to keep his wife happy, Momoa revealed he’s also not planning to cut his hair for professional reasons. “I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don’t want to wear a wig,” he said about his Aquaman character and shooting sequels to his hit movie. “I think we are good for the next two years.”