Jason Momoa Shows Off His Tribal Head Tattoo On Australia's Famous Bondi Beach

Jason Momoa is turning heads down under.

The Game of Thrones alum, 43, showed off his new intricately designed tribal head tattoo on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach Tuesday.

The Dune star also wore a baby pink shirt from New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, and accessorized the look with a hair bun, black pants and black shades.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com R: Caption . PHOTO: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, Momoa took to Instagram to reveal his new tattoo.

"Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we're going to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA for being there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honor 20 years in the making," he wrote as a caption while displaying the look.

Momoa added, "So stoked @mananalu.water is on the flight mahalo again @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the roam @soill Aloha j."

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson was just one of many people to comment. "Love you big bro your spirit is humble and so infectious and great! FastX is going to kill s--- ... Welcome to the FAST FAMILY!!!!!" he said. (Momoa stars in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast Saga.)

In September, Momoa showed the first stage of his new look by shaving his head in support of environmental campaigns to clean up ocean plastic. "Aloha, everyone," he began in a video he shared on Instagram, before he added, "Hand me those braids."

As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers shaved off his shoulder-length hair.

"Shavin' off the hair … doing it for … " he said before pointing to the newly shaved side of his head. "I've never even felt the wind right there!" he added.

"Doing it for single-use plastics," Momoa continued, in part. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean.

The Hawaii native has a passion for saving the planet. In August, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

He surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminum bottles filled with purified water.

TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video of Momoa in action alongside the caption, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The actor also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page with his own video footage.

Momoa also has been coming to terms lately with his changing looks as he gets older.

In August, he shared with James Corden that he was lamenting the loss of his defined abs after hernia surgery, and trying to embrace his "dad bod."

"Not really doing sit-ups," the actor told host Corden, 44, on The Late Late Show, joking, "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer."