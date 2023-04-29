Jason Momoa Shows Off His Bare Butt — Again! — in Cheeky New Workout Video: Watch

The actor revealed his workout routine and what's in his gym fridge in a new clip for Men's Health

By
Published on April 29, 2023 11:24 AM

Every superhero has a backstory — and a backside — as Jason Momoa has made abundantly clear.

The Aquaman star, 43, appears in a new clip for Men's Health, where he gives his rear end some screen time while showing off his gym and a refrigerator situated inside.

The video starts with a cameraman appearing at Momoa's door, where the star greets them, saying, "I didn't know you were coming, I would've got dressed up if I knew," while wearing only a pink robe with nothing underneath.

Momoa then reveals that his New Zealand gym is equipped with a fridge that contains everything a "growing boy needs," including water, beer, kava and some Aloha Ham.

And "most importantly," to him, the random assortment of eats and items included poi, a starchy Polynesian food paste.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Momoa
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

When asked to show off his workout routine, Momoa sits on a bench and jokes that he tries to move around weighted objects "with my mind."

"That was standing up once, and they were in order," he teases, pointing at large weights. "And that one was over there and that was up there. But I just, like, use my mental powers. I really just sit here and relax, that's really about the extent of my workouts."

Listing his favorite exercises, the Fast X star says he's a fan of kettlebells and boxing, to "keep my cardio up."

"Rock climbing, climbing bikes," he continues. "So I just got these gravel bikes, they're fun as hell. Mountain bikes. Riding motorcycles isn't really a workout, but it mentally clears my head."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In the clip's next scene, Momoa rides a mountain bike while butt naked, with his Aqua-manhood blurred out. The video then ends with the star showing off his record collection and playing with his dog.

Momoa has never been timid when it comes to running around with his butt out — having done so on fishing trips, elsewhere in a traditional Hawaiian malo, and on television during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Back in November, the Dune actor spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel about the malo, which he said he's worn while preparing to film his Apple TV+ series Chief of War.

"Oh my God, yes. I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," Momoa said at the time. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

When Kimmel, 55, inquired whether Momoa was wearing the malo under his clothes during their interview, the actor simply rose from his seat and began removing his pants — showing it off in all its glory.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Summer Lucille attends the TikTok Visionary Voices Black Hollywood Brunch at Pendry West Hollywood on February 26, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for TikTok)
Store-Owner Who Specializes in Plus-Size Fashion Shares Why 'Everybody Connects to Prom'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off the Sparkly Details of Her Prom Glam — See the Pics!
Halle Berry Posts Make-Up Free Selfie
Halle Berry Loves a Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie, and Her Latest Is in Lingerie
Blake Lively attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Blake Lively Confirms She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala: 'I Will Be Watching'
Matt James favorite products featuring Every Man Jack
7 Bodycare and Lifestyle Essentials 'Bachelor' Alum Matt James Can't Live Without 
naomi watts diamond ring
Naomi Watts' Diamond Ring Glistened on the 'Today' Show When Asked About Possible Engagement: Watch the Video
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
helen mirren, harrison ford
Helen Mirren Reveals What She's Most Grateful for in a Post-'1923' World: 'Spanx!' (Exclusive)
Patrick Dempsey Carries On His Mom’s Legacy After Losing Her to Cancer: ‘This Is the Purpose for Living'
Patrick Dempsey on His Mom's Legacy After Losing Her to Cancer: 'This Is the Purpose for Living' (Exclusive)
US actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 202
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Show Sweet PDA in Coordinating Looks at Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Teases Her Met Gala Look As She Hangs Out With Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette
Kim Kardashian Teases Her 2023 Met Gala Look as She Hangs Out with Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Enjoys' Watching His Sex Scenes: 'She's Like a Voyeur'
Isla Fisher Shoot date: April 18, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Isla Fisher Reveals Her Go-To School Drop-Off Outfit — and It's So Relatable (Exclusive)
Rosalia rocks fashionable vampire fangs and fit - see the look! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrgtHD-PUG4/?igshid=ZjE2NGZiNDQ%3D
Rosalía Rocks a Glittery Vampire Grill in Spooky New Instagram – See the Daring Look!
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'