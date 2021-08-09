The Aquaman actor also weighs in on the should-you-shower-every-day discourse

Jason Momoa Has a Signature Scent (and It's Exactly What'd You'd Expect)

Celebrity scents are never a dull topic of conversation.

We now know Jason Momoa's signature scent as well, thanks to his Sweet Girl co-star Isabela Merced.

"He smells like Palo Santo," the actress, 20, said during a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "He smells good all the time. There's not one stinky moment, at least for me. Are you stinky right now?"

Aquaman, Beijing, China - 18 Nov 2018 Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP/Shutterstock

"Hell no. I'm Jason Momoa. I don't stink," the actor, 42, quipped before clarifying: "I smell like fire [and] oil."

"A lot of essential oils," Merced agreed. "But if you give me a hug, it's like a breeze that's Palo Santo coming from his armpits."

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Momoa also chimed in on the current showering discourse after celebs like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that they don't feel the need to bathe every day.

"I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower, I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f—ing water, don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good," he told the outlet.

And the actor's grooming routine is about to get a little more complicated — last month, he revealed his long mane is about to become blonde for the anticipated Aquaman sequel.

"I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it's amazing. I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow," Momoa said in a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," he added as he played with the ends of his hair. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

Momoa previously had blonde highlights to play the superhero. It's unclear if he'll go fully blonde this time around or just dye his ends again.