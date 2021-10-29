Gossip Girl's Jason Gotay Married Michael Hartung in Matching Ivory Suits and Dr. Martens Sneakers

The style choice looked "fresh and contemporary while staying formal and sophisticated," the couple told Brides

Gossip Girl star Jason Gotay and fiancé Michael Hartung wanted to focus on celebrating their big day with friends and family so they kept their Oct. 25 wedding small and simple. They planned an "elevated backyard ceremony," and served pizza and s'mores and even wore matching white leather Dr. Martens sneakers instead of dress shoes.

"Our vision was ivory suits that would reference the traditional color worn by a bride, and allow us to stand out among the lush, green surroundings and our families' deep, rich, fall color scheme," the couple told Brides. "We were styled by our dear friend and brilliant artist Stephanie Tricola, who helped us put together a monochromatic look starring suits by Hugo Boss. Modern touches like a white leather Dr. Martens sneaker helped the look feel fresh and contemporary while staying formal and sophisticated."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gossip Girl’s Jason Gotay marries Michael Hartung Credit: HOLTZ WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY/ COURTESY BRIDES

Gotay and Hartung (who met in 2014 when they were both cast in Peter Pan Live on NBC) also visited Tracie Martyn's celeb-loved spa to get her famous red carpet facial before their big day.

"Jason's hair was cut and styled by Madion Russo at David Ryan Salon, with Michael's hair by Marty Thomas and beard by Barba Grooming Boutique," they added.

Gossip Girl’s Jason Gotay marries Michael Hartung Credit: HOLTZ WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY/ COURTESY BRIDES

The pair tied the knot in Memphis, New York, and hired wedding planner Jason Mitchell Kahn to help make their special day go off without a hitch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The vows were emotional," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the small outdoor venue felt like an "oasis in the forest" — and that many tears were shed by those in attendance.

Gossip Girl’s Jason Gotay marries Michael Hartung Credit: HOLTZ WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY/ COURTESY BRIDES

Following the cocktail hour, the source said, the married couple formed a circle with their guests and joined hands to spread the love to one another before the party commenced inside a "gorgeous barn."

Added the source, "The day was magical.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January. Sharing photos of their engagement rings, Gotay wrote, "GUESS WHAT."

"Surprising someone you're around 24/7 is hard," Hartung captioned his own post filled with the same pics. "BUT WORTH IT!"

Gossip Girl’s Jason Gotay marries Michael Hartung Credit: HOLTZ WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY/ COURTESY BRIDES

In August, Gotay wrote an essay for Brides detailing the couple's love story and how they were "planning the wedding of our dreams."

"We want a 'sophisticated backyard wedding' that will be elegant and beautiful, but more importantly, a real party with s'mores around the bonfire and dancing under the stars," he wrote. "I cannot wait to marry the love of my life."

Just days shy of their ceremony, Gotay shared a black-and-white image of the pair affectionately holding each other.