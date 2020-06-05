Jason Bolden claims that Celine does not dress Black celebrities "unless they have a white stylist"

Stylist Jason Bolden Calls Out Fashion Brands Celine and Saint Laurent for Lack of Diversity

Earlier this week, French luxury labels Celine and Saint Laurent joined millions who voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement — speaking out against discrimination and racial injustice — on social media.

"CELINE STANDS AGAINST ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION, OPPRESSION AND RACISM. TOMORROW’S WORLD WILL NOT EXIST WITHOUT EQUALITY FOR ALL,” Celine wrote in a statement on Instagram, adding the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. While Saint Laurent shared three posts with the same caption, “DISCRIMINATION HAS NO ⁣JUSTIFICATION⁣ ⁣WE BELIEVE IN RESPECT ⁣#blacklivesmatter."

But Bolden — whose A-list clients include Yara Shahidi, Cynthia Erivo and Taraji P. Henson — was quick to call out both brands.

“Wait really, u guys dnt dress any black celebs unless they have a white stylist @celine FACTS,” Bolden commented on Celine's Instagram post, as many other social media users posted similar messages, questioning the legitimacy of the brand's statement.

"Donate! and next show or campaign be more inclusive," one Instagram user wrote. A second person challenged the LVMH-owned fashion house to "put your money where your mouth is."

Celine has no comment on the matter at this time.

The fashion industry's watchdog Instagram account Diet Prada shared a screenshot of Bolden's comment alongside a lengthy caption detailing the low percentage of Black models cast in Celine's most recent runway shows.

Since designer Hedi Slimane took over as Celine's creative director in February 2018, Diet Prada stated that in all six of his fashion shows, less than 15 percent of looks were shown on Black models. (The statistics listed in Diet Prada's Instagram post align with show coverage that has been published on voguerunway.com.)

Image zoom Hedi Slimane WWD/Shutterstock

"In case you didn’t know, we crunched some numbers for you from all his runway shows thus far," Diet Prada wrote before listing the following break-down:

Spring 2019: 6% (6 out of 96 exits)

Fall 2019 Men’s: 8% (5 out of 66 exits)

Fall 2019 Womenswear: 12% (7 out of 59 exits)

Spring 2020 Menswear: 6% (3 out of 51 exits)

Spring 2020 Womenswear: 9% (6 out of 64 exits)

Fall 2020: 9% (10 out of 111 exits)

The viral account also called out Slimane himself, saying he "has been a subject of conversation among the industry before for his apparent aversion to Black models."

PEOPLE has reached out to Slimane’s team for comment.

Bolden replied to Diet Prada's post: "NOT JUST THIS BRAND BUT TO ALL OF THEM, BE HONEST ABOUT HOW YOU’VE SUPPORTED THIS TYPE OF TREATMENT OF BLACK PEOPLE! WE SEE YOU AND WONT SUPPORT YOU UNTIL YOU SUPPORT US ✊🏾" he said.

The celeb stylist also called out Saint Laurent (under which Slimane, 51, acted as creative director from 2012-2016) in a second comment on Diet Prada's post.

"@ysl is another one!" Bolden wrote, adding, "I'm only supporting brands who support us."

Image zoom Instagram

Many social media users applauded the stylist, including model and activist Adwoa Aboah, who said, "Call them all out. This is the way we have been treated by so many brands for far too long."

Saint Laurent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.