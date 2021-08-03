The supermodel (and bride-to-be!) stars in jewelry brand Logan Hollowell's new campaign for its first-ever engagement ring collection

Jasmine Tookes Gives Wedding Planning Update on Her Ecuadorian Nuptials: 'My Spanish Is on Point Now'

Jasmine Tookes hasn't walked down the aisle yet, but she's already looking the part of a bride.

The supermodel — who is engaged to to Snapchat's Juan David Borrero — fronts the campaign of celeb-love jewelry brand Logan Hollowell's first-ever engagement ring line, available online now at loganhollowell.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

The Eternal Collection features heirloom-worthy pieces made with conflict-free diamonds and 100% recycled gold. Each ring is customizable in stone type, color, cut, carat, clarity and more to create a luxurious personalized shopping experience for brides-to-be.

"Everyone deserves to be loved, and to capture that emotion and translate it into a bridal collection is something I have been looking forward to designing for years," Hollowell tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We have always offered custom engagement rings, and now we are ready to launch a well-rounded selection of what every type of bride is currently manifesting."

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

"I am designing for someone who is looking to invest in an instant heirloom," she continues, explaining that the pieces are handmade "with love and intention, ethically sourced stones and materials, and crafted with comfort and quality...these pieces embody the unconditional love and attention that an eternal love represents."

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

Tookes, 30, exudes ethereal elegance in the campaign, posing behind tulle veils, in an off-white draped ensemble with a white flower and in some shots, completely nude.

"Jasmine is the epitome of a goddess," Hollowell says. "She has a light and aura that is unworldly, a divine feminine. I have been wanting to shoot with her for years! She exudes confidence, strength, grace and elegance like the modern goddess bride. Her style is effortless."

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

The supermodel tells PEOPLE that the ad, shot in Los Angeles by photographer Adam Franzino, "celebrates the idea that all of us are worthy of eternal love."

Ahead of her own wedding set to take place later this year, Tookes says working on the Eternal Collection campaign allowed her to "reflect and hone in on the idea of unconditional commitment and what it means in my relationship."

"Shooting with Logan and her team reminds me to conquer this wedding adventure and unified life ahead," she adds.

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

Borrero, 30, proposed to Tookes in September 2020 with a custom Ritani ring featuring a 7-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. "I'm still soaking in all the bliss every time I glance down at it," she says of her diamond sparkler, which is valued at over $250,000.

"I certainly manifested my dream ring but the proposal was a total surprise and he did not disappoint. We're excited to work on the wedding bands together!"

The supermodel's favorite piece from Logan Hollowell's new line is the Oval Eternity Band because it's similar to her own engagement ring.

Jasmine Tookes for celeb favorite jewelry brand, Logan Hollowell Credit: Courtesy of Logan Hollowell by Adam Franzino

"What I love the most is what Logan notes about the oval shaped diamonds: they signify rebirth, abundance and new beginnings," she explains. "Being on this journey makes me feel grateful for new beginning with such a wonderful life partner."

"It's so amazing to be surrounded by beautiful bridal energy," Tookes says of planning a wedding at the same time as Skriver. "I've loved sharing this journey with my best friend!"