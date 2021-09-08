Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in a Gorgeous Zuhair Murad Lace Gown: 'Real Life Fairytale'

Jasmine Tookes is officially off the market!

The supermodel, 30, tied the knot with Snapchat's Juan David Borrero, 31, in his home country of Ecuador on Sept. 4.

The bride walked down the aisle in a hand-embellished floral lace Zuhair Murad gown with long sleeves and a high collar. The gorgeous dress also featured a detachable ball gown skirt made of duchess silk and Italian tulle, which extended into a royal-length train with sequin and pearl embroidered lace trim.

"Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I'm officially Mrs. Borrero ✨" Tookes wrote on Instagram alongside several gorgeous photos from the big day, including standing at the alter and walking down the aisle.

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd left heart eyes under the post, while Kelsey Merritt commented: "best day!!!🥺🤍"

Jasmine Tookes/Instagram Credit: Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

Tookes told Vogue she knew she wanted to walk down the aisle in Zuhair Murad after walking her first couture runway show with the brand. "I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen."

She thanked the designer on Instagram writing, "Thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true. It is a piece of art!! I want to display it like this forever in my house!"

Jasmine Tookes/Instagram Credit: Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

The groom chose Armani, rocking a double-breasted tuxedo for the big day. Tookes kept the rest of her look minimal too, accessorizing with Ritani earrings along with her Ritani engagement ring,. "We both wanted to be as classic and traditional as we could with our outfits," the model told the outlet.

For her "something blue," Tookes customized her Sarah Flint white pumps with scalloped blue leather lining, plus an engraved plaque on each outsole monogrammed with her new initials and wedding date.

Even though the planing process was tricky due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tookes said it all came together in the end. "Luckily all panned out okay, as vaccines have been quickly distributed in Ecuador," she told Vogue. "I also have always dreamed of planning a wedding and secretly wished that I was an event planner. I enjoyed it every step of the way."

Tookes announced her engagement in September 2020, sharing a sweet series of photos on Instagram. "Si, mi amor! ♥️," she captioned the snaps of what appeared to be the spot of their engagement.

Jasmine Tookes Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Tookes shared a close-up pic of her engagement ring, a photo of rocks configured to spell the letters "WYMM" (presumably to stand for "will you marry me") and a final shot of her and her new fiancé toasting with a glass of champagne on top of a mountain range.

Borrero popped the question with a custom Ritani ring, PEOPLE exclusively reported, featuring a 7-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. The ring features a hidden halo with diamond-embellished prongs, with additional platinum prongs chosen for extra security and sits on a plain gold band. The ring is valued at over $250,000.

The model told PEOPLE in August that they were planning to say "I do" in Borrero's home country but were "still sorting out all the details," she said at the time, including brushing up on her Spanish.

"But what is most important is that we'll be surrounded by the love of both our family and friends...and my Spanish is on point now!" she shared.

According to Borrero's LinkedIn page, he was Snapchat's 23rd employee and has had various roles with the company "including helping with fundraising" and working on "multiple product launches."