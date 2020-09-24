Model Jasmine Tookes Is Engaged! See Exclusive Images of Her Enormous, 7-Carat Ring
The Victoria's Secret model announced the news by sharing a sweet series of photos on Instagram
This Victoria's Secret model just got some bling to match her wings!
Jasmine Tookes, 29, announced her engagement to Snapchat's Juan David Borrero, 30, in a sweet series of photos on Instagram. "Si, mi amor! ♥️," she captioned the snaps of what appears to be the spot of their engagement.
Tookes shared a close-up pic of her engagement ring, a photo of rocks configured to spell the letters "WYMM" (presumable to stand for "will you marry me") and a final shot of her and her new fiancé toasting with a glass of champagne on top of a mountain range.
Borrero popped the question with a custom Ritani ring, PEOPLE can exclusively report, featuring a 7-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. The ring features a hidden halo with diamond-embellished prongs, with additional platinum prongs chosen for extra security and sits on a plain gold band. The ring is valued at over $250,000.
Tookes has been wearing pieces from the brand for years, which helped Borrero chose her go-to jeweler for her forever piece. The custom design, which Borrero created with the help of Ritani gemologists, took months to make every detail perfect. (You can see a 360 degree view of the rock in the video, below.)
“Jasmine has been a fan of Ritani for years," said Ria Papasifakis, Vice President of Revenue at Ritani. "We have been her go-to jeweler for red carpet events. Her mother, celebrity stylist Cary Robinson, has used Ritani jewelry to dress high-profile clients."
Tookes has worked with a slew of fashion brands including Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein and most notably, Victoria's Secret, walking in the brand's fashion shows since 2012, and wearing the coveted $3 million Fantasy Bra down the 2016 Paris runway.
The longtime couple have been dating since 2016, and recently celebrated Borrero's 30th birthday in June.
At the time, Tookes shared a collage of images on Instagram writing, "Last weekend we celebrated my ❤️’s birthday the best way we could while still staying safe. Thank you to all of our sweetest friends for sending Juan so much love. Thank you @balloonandpaper for making our desert escape come to life 🎈 Here’s to 30 years! I love you @juandavidborrero."
According to Borrero's LinkedIn page, he was Snapchat's 23rd employee and has had various roles with the company "including helping with fundraising" and working on "multiple product launches."
Borrero has shared numerous pics with Tookes over the years on Instagram, including one backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai and a cute kissing photo in Ecuador with a loving caption. "Thank you for bringing so much happiness into my life I love you."
- Young Singer Kennedy Stephens' Raw Breonna Taylor Tribute Moves Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Foxx & More
- It's a Girl! Haley & Michaels Welcome Daughter Keira Harmony After 'Really Scary' Birth
- Ayesha and Steph Curry Used to Order This Menu Item at Outback on Dates—Get Her Updated Recipe!
- Southern Charm Season 7 Trailer Tackles White Privilege, Kathryn's Drinking & Thomas' Baby