Model Jasmine Tookes Is Engaged! See Exclusive Images of Her Enormous, 7-Carat Ring

This Victoria's Secret model just got some bling to match her wings!

Jasmine Tookes, 29, announced her engagement to Snapchat's Juan David Borrero, 30, in a sweet series of photos on Instagram. "Si, mi amor! ♥️," she captioned the snaps of what appears to be the spot of their engagement.

Tookes shared a close-up pic of her engagement ring, a photo of rocks configured to spell the letters "WYMM" (presumable to stand for "will you marry me") and a final shot of her and her new fiancé toasting with a glass of champagne on top of a mountain range.

Borrero popped the question with a custom Ritani ring, PEOPLE can exclusively report, featuring a 7-carat oval-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold. The ring features a hidden halo with diamond-embellished prongs, with additional platinum prongs chosen for extra security and sits on a plain gold band. The ring is valued at over $250,000.

Tookes has been wearing pieces from the brand for years, which helped Borrero chose her go-to jeweler for her forever piece. The custom design, which Borrero created with the help of Ritani gemologists, took months to make every detail perfect. (You can see a 360 degree view of the rock in the video, below.)

“Jasmine has been a fan of Ritani for years," said Ria Papasifakis, Vice President of Revenue at Ritani. "We have been her go-to jeweler for red carpet events. Her mother, celebrity stylist Cary Robinson, has used Ritani jewelry to dress high-profile clients."

Tookes has worked with a slew of fashion brands including Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein and most notably, Victoria's Secret, walking in the brand's fashion shows since 2012, and wearing the coveted $3 million Fantasy Bra down the 2016 Paris runway.

The longtime couple have been dating since 2016, and recently celebrated Borrero's 30th birthday in June.

At the time, Tookes shared a collage of images on Instagram writing, "Last weekend we celebrated my ❤️’s birthday the best way we could while still staying safe. Thank you to all of our sweetest friends for sending Juan so much love. Thank you @balloonandpaper for making our desert escape come to life 🎈 Here’s to 30 years! I love you @juandavidborrero."

According to Borrero's LinkedIn page, he was Snapchat's 23rd employee and has had various roles with the company "including helping with fundraising" and working on "multiple product launches."