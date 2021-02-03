Supermodel BFFs Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Share Their Galentine's Day Gift Guide

The Victoria's Secret models and IRL BFFs — who have a joint lifestyle and fitness Instagram account together (@joja) — tell us what they're getting their friends this Valentine's Day

By Hanna Flanagan
February 03, 2021 11:22 AM
1 of 8

PJ Set

Jasmine: "The perfect gift for your bestie. I always love buying matching sets and setting up a movie night at my house."

Buy It! Victoria's Secret PJ Set, prices vary; victoriassecret.com

2 of 8

Fluffy Socks and Robe

Josephine: "Keeping with the intimate, comfy vibes, I love gifting people fluffy socks or a nice Parachute bath robe. They make me happy and I love to spread that happiness!"

Buy It! Classic Bathrobe, $99; parachute.com

Buy It! Horalah Cozy Socks, $9.99; amazon.com

3 of 8

Polaroid Camera

Jasmine: "I love capturing photos to keep as memories forever. This is the perfect Galentine’s Day gift to show your love to a friend and create lasting memories."

Buy It! Instamax Mini 8 Polaroid Camera, $54.99; amazon.com

4 of 8

Tanqueray London Dry

Jasmine: "Tanqueray London Dry is the perfect gin for a Valentine’s Day gift or cocktail with friends. Its crisp, juniper flavors pair effortlessly with the fresh citrus garnishes in cocktails like the Lemon Zest Tanqueray & Tonic."

Buy It! Tanqueray London Dry, $26; reservebar.com

Below, Tookes — who wore the coveted Victoria's Secret fantasy bra in 2016 and is an official partner of Tanqueray along with Skriver — shares her favorite recipe using Tanqueray London Dry.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry
  • 3 oz Tonic Water
  • Sugar & lemon zest for the rim
  • Bouquet of mint for garnish
  • Glassware: Large wine glass or copa glass

Preparation: 

  • Combine ingredients in a glass with a sugar and lemon zest rim over ice. Stir and garnish with mint.
5 of 8

Candles

Josephine: "You have to bring the atmosphere of coziness for a night of good drinks and unforgettable conversations! Nothing sets the vibe up more for HYGGE (the Danish word for the art of coziness) like candles do. Dyptique is my personal favorite."

Buy It! Diptyque Candle, $98; diptyque.com

6 of 8

Face Masks

Josephine: "Who doesn't love to do a face mask with their girlfriends over a good drink while you chat about life, watch cute movies on TV and poke fun at how silly we all look!?"

Buy It! SK-II Face Masks, $95 (for six); sk-ii.com

7 of 8

Goal Getter Notebook

Jasmine: "Writing out your goals is one of the best things you can do, and I always encourage the ones I love to do so."

Buy It! Goal Getter Notebook, $16; etsy.com 

8 of 8

Chocolate Box

Josephine: "Chocolate is one of my favorite things to treat myself and my friends to. It’s almost impossible to not laugh while fighting over your favorite flavors. Everyone loves a little sugar rush!"

Buy It! Godiva Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box, $99.95; godiva.com

