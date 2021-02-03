Supermodel BFFs Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Share Their Galentine's Day Gift Guide

Jasmine: "Tanqueray London Dry is the perfect gin for a Valentine’s Day gift or cocktail with friends. Its crisp, juniper flavors pair effortlessly with the fresh citrus garnishes in cocktails like the Lemon Zest Tanqueray & Tonic."

Below, Tookes — who wore the coveted Victoria's Secret fantasy bra in 2016 and is an official partner of Tanqueray along with Skriver — shares her favorite recipe using Tanqueray London Dry.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tanqueray London Dry

3 oz Tonic Water

Sugar & lemon zest for the rim

Bouquet of mint for garnish

Glassware: Large wine glass or copa glass

Preparation: