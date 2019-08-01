Jasmine Sanders Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2019 Rookie of the Year

Golden Barbie is the ultimate swimsuit siren.

Model Jasmine Sanders has graced the pages of high-fashion magazines like Vogue and CR Fashion Book, and now she’s adding Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year to her resumé.

After being in the 2019 SI Swim Issue that debuted in May, the model, who goes by Golden Barbie on social media, has won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Image zoom James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Each year, the Rookie is chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor’s choice and history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador. This year’s rookie class featured an amazing group of empowering women including Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Kelsey Merritt, Olivia Brower, Tara Lynn and Winnie Harlow.

Sanders joins former Rookie winners Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011) and Barbara Palvin (2016).

Last November, Sanders joined the SI Swim family, and was quick to share her excitement.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family!” the model shared at the time of her initiation into the rookie class. “I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be along side such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few.”

For her feature in the issue, Sanders posed in a neon pink and highlighter yellow bikini and a black string bikini, among other sexy swimsuits.

Image zoom James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Image zoom James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Prior to joining SI’s rookie class, Sanders has walked the runways of designers like Moschino and Ralph Lauren and she even branched into the beauty world, making an appearance in Kylie Jenner’s “Glosses” video.