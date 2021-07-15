SI Swim's Jasmine Sanders Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes at Miami Swim Week

From bikini fittings for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway to the post-show party, see how Jasmine Sanders spent her time during Miami Swim Week

By PEOPLE style
July 15, 2021 05:23 PM

Runway-Ready

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

Fitting for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week. It was an honor to open and close the show. They always have the most incredibly diverse runway.

Final Fittings

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

My closing look — a sparkly cutout one-piece.

Support System

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

Taking care of my health is my number one priority. My boyfriend Anthony [Rhoades] made sure I was prepped the morning of the show laying out my juice and vitamins! He's the best.

Fueled Up

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

Eating a healthy lunch is key the day of the show — sushi is always my go-to.

It's Showtime

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty (2)

Opened and closed the show — never felt more confident in my life! 

Cheers!

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

Had such a great time hanging out with my SI Swimsuit family and of course my best friend Philip during the Cincoro event at The Mondrian South Beach. 

Miami-Ready

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

My full daytime look. Love this printed bikini with matching sarong.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

I always have time for a room selfie.

Party People

Credit: Courtesy Jasmine Sanders

Anthony and I ended the night at LIV night club celebrating the runway show. What a fun night! Can't wait to see the issue July 22!

