SI Swim's Jasmine Sanders Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes at Miami Swim Week
From bikini fittings for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway to the post-show party, see how Jasmine Sanders spent her time during Miami Swim Week
Runway-Ready
Fitting for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week. It was an honor to open and close the show. They always have the most incredibly diverse runway.
Final Fittings
My closing look — a sparkly cutout one-piece.
Support System
Taking care of my health is my number one priority. My boyfriend Anthony [Rhoades] made sure I was prepped the morning of the show laying out my juice and vitamins! He's the best.
Fueled Up
Eating a healthy lunch is key the day of the show — sushi is always my go-to.
It's Showtime
Opened and closed the show — never felt more confident in my life!
Cheers!
Had such a great time hanging out with my SI Swimsuit family and of course my best friend Philip during the Cincoro event at The Mondrian South Beach.
Miami-Ready
My full daytime look. Love this printed bikini with matching sarong.
Strike a Pose
I always have time for a room selfie.
Party People
Anthony and I ended the night at LIV night club celebrating the runway show. What a fun night! Can't wait to see the issue July 22!
- Dylan Scott's Son Is Starting to Copy Dad's Country Star Moves: 'This Kid Is Watching Me Too Much'
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance 'Is Not a Summer Fling': Source
- Aly Raisman Says Simone Biles 'Has More Pressure on Her Than Any Other Gymnast' After She Withdraws
- The Bachelorette's Connor B. on His Unexpected Men Tell All Kiss: I Want to 'Take Her on a Date'