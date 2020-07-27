The couple met through mutual friends in Miami and have known each other for awhile, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that things turned romantic earlier this year

Jasmine Sanders and boyfriend Anthony Rhoades just made their love a little more permanent.

The Sports Illustrated Swim cover girl (known as Golden Barbie on social media), 29, proved her love for the celebrity personal trainer by getting his name inked on her inner right forearm in cursive script. Rhoades, who already has an impressive collection of body art, also got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name on his left thumb in the same font.

“Photo says it all❤️” Sanders wrote alongside three snaps of their new ink on Instagram.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE Rhoades threw Sanders a private dinner to celebrate her SI Swim cover, which hit stands on July 21, at a restaurant called Kiki on the River in Miami.

He surprised her before dinner by getting her name tattooed on his left hand. It was just them, famed club owner Dave Grutman, his wife Isabella and one of the owners, Aris Nanos, the source says.

They met through mutual friends in Miami and have known each other for awhile because Rhoades trains a few of her friends, the source continues, adding that things turned romantic earlier this year.

"They’re happy! Anthony is so supportive of Jasmine, and she is of him," the source says.

Image zoom Jasmine Sanders and Anthony Rhoades Jasmine Sanders/ Instagram

Rhoades also posted photos of their new couple tattoos on Instagram with the caption, “Dear Forever, You look incredible. ♾❤️”

Adrienne Bailon complimented the sweet tribute, writing, “Beautiful ✨” Influencer Nadia Aboulhosn added, “My b**** said oh..it’s official OFFICIAL 🙏🏽🙏🏽🔥🔥”

Other social media users seemed skeptical about the permanent expression of love — but Sanders clapped back!

“#1 rule never put a man name on your body!” one person wrote, to which the model replied, “I break ALL rules! 😘”

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated unveiled the 2020 Swimsuit Issue, starring modeling trio Sanders, Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo on the cover and featuring a diverse group of 33 models, athletes, entrepreneurs, mothers and more inside the famous magazine.