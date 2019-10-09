Jared Leto has lost his head!

Nearly six months after Leto, 47, pulled off a jaw-dropping look at the 2019 Met Gala by carrying a pretend decapitated head that was an exact wax-like replica of his own — the Suicide Squad star says the accessory has since gone missing.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Leto told GQ when asked what happened to the head — an unconventional clutch designed by Gucci. “I think someone may have stolen it.”

Leto then hilariously urged anyone who may know of the head’s whereabouts to “bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”

The Oscar winner not only collaborated with Gucci for the accessory but the entire showstopping look. Leto, who is close friends with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, has partnered with the fashion house on many occasions over the years, starring in a number of campaigns, including the Gucci Guilty fragrance.

For the 2019 Met, Leto wore a long sleeve silk red gown with diamonds drapped over his chest and shoulders, carrying the decapitated head.

But the concept wasn’t a complete surprise: Michele first debuted the head clutches during Milan Fashion Week in February.

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was centered around all things campy, which means we can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. Its official title was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

“This is a very important moment because we will collaborate on the creation of this fantastic exhibition that has a DNA that is related to my work, working to the expression of human nature… Camp is a beautiful word,” Michele said of Gucci sponsoring the Met’s Costume Institute, according to Vogue.

Nonetheless, if Leto’s head ends up being lost forever, it’s no easy thing to replace.

Italian special effects firm Makinarium, who brought the concept to life, told The Cut the decapitated head clutch costs about €10,000, or approximately $11,368 to make.