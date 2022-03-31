Jared Leto Rocks White Satin Suit and Lace Cape to Morbius L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Jared Leto is slaying the red carpet!
The 50-year-old actor and musician attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Morbius on Wednesday evening, stepping out in style in a show-stopping outfit.
Leto rocked a white satin suit for the night out, paired with an unbuttoned sheer lavender shirt underneath. The Thirty Seconds to Mars member accessorized the ensemble with a lace cape with flounce detailing, tied around his neck with an oversize bow and flowing over his shoulders.
Leto also sported silver boots, moody black eye makeup, and at one point wore sunglasses on the red carpet.
In Morbius, Leto stars as a doctor with a rare blood disorder. Taking drastic and dangerous measures in hopes of curing himself, he eventually transforms into a haunting vampire – and must navigate the consequences.
Directed by Daniel Espinona, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Al Madrigal. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton reprises his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture, a part he played in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Though this is Leto's debut in the Marvel Universe, he's played a comic book villain in the past. The House of Gucci star portrayed the Joker in DC's Suicide Squad back in 2016.
Leto's new film was originally slated for a July 2020 release, but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then delayed to a March 2021 opening, the release was rescheduled to October, before the date was bumped again to 2022.
Morbius is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday.